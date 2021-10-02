Creamy Cornmeal Cake Recipe

Find out how to make this amazing cake, it only takes 1 hour, see below for the list of ingredients and how to prepare our wonderful creamy cornmeal cake.

Here at CenárioMT you will learn how to make a delicious cornmeal cake that will make your friends in love with the recipe.



–Continues after advertising–

This is a recipe that is prepared in 40 minutes and can yield up to 10 servings. See more details on today’s recipe:

Ingredients Yield: 10 servings 4 cups of whole milk tea

4 eggs

2 cups of cornmeal tea

2 tablespoons wheat flour

1 tablespoon margarine

50 g grated cheese (you can use parmesan)

2 cups of sugar tea

1 tablespoon chemical yeast (royal powder) Method of preparation Reserve the yeast. Blend all other ingredients in a blender for about 3-5 minutes, transfer to a bowl and gently add the yeast. Pour the dough (which is very liquid) into a pan greased with margarine and wheat flour and put it in the oven preheated to 180°, for about 45 to 50 minutes or until you see this beautiful golden color.

How about making a delicious coconut kiss to eat with this delicious coffee cake? Click on the link below and see how to do it! – Coconut kiss recipe Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

–Continues after advertising–

Related