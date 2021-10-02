Crisis in transport applications, such as Uber and 99, makes the platform readjust the income of drivers across the country and reach Pernambuco

The crisis that has been part of the routine of individual private passenger transport applications, such as Uber and 99, has made yet another platform to readjust the earnings of partner drivers to avoid losing them and, consequently, compromising the quality of the service . After Uber, now it is 99 that promises to expand the increase in the percentage of profit of drivers from 10% to 25% across the country to the whole country.

In fact, the readjustment had been implemented by the platform since the beginning of September, but it was implemented, first, in 20 regions. Pernambuco was left out. Now, with the expansion to 1,600 municipalities where the company operates, it started to benefit. According to the platform, the readjustment intends to improve the earnings of those who drive on the 99 and reduce the negative impact of constant increases in the value of fuels.

“We have been following the challenging scenario caused by successive increases in the value of fuel. As a result, all 99-partner drivers started to earn 10% to 25% more in each race held”, confirmed Livia Pozzi, director of operations and 99 products. The platform guarantees that the increase in drivers’ earnings will not be a promotional action, on the contrary, it will be permanent.

And it would be available for all categories of the platform: POP, 99Comfort, 99Shares, 99Poupa and 99Entrega. Before partner drivers claim that they are not noticing the readjustment, the company challenges them to compare and check all the details that make up their earnings, such as the minimum fare, value per kilometer and other factors. The information is available on the app itself and on the online pages of their respective cities.

OTHER INITIATIVES:

In addition to the readjustment in drivers' earnings, 99 says it has added three other initiatives in the second stage of the changes:

• Cancellation Fee: the partner driver receives proportionally (based on distance/time) if the passenger cancels the race during the driver’s journey to the departure point, or even when the driver is already waiting for the passenger at the departure point.

• Congestion Rate: the partner driver will have increased earnings in races in which he is stopped for at least five consecutive minutes or traveling at a speed lower than 5 km/hour due to congestion along the route (limited to four runs per day).

• Payment for Travel: subsidized amount by 99 and paid to the partner driver when he needs to travel more than 2 km to the departure point.

