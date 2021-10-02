Cruzeiro has two representatives in the selection of the 27th round of Series B

Ramon, Cruzeiro’s defender, was chosen for the selection of the 27th round of Serie B (Photo: Disclosure/Instagram/Ramon)

After the 1-1 draw with Guarani on Wednesday (29), at the Brinco de Ouro Stadium, in Campinas, Cruzeiro had two representatives in the selection of the 27th round of Series B of the Brazilian Championship. In a popular vote on the Brazilian’s official Twitter, defender Ramon and forward Marcelo Moreno were chosen to be part of the ideal formation.

The selection of the 27th round of Series B was selected with: Vanderlei (Vasco); Edilson (Ava), Beto (Ava), Ramon (Cruzeiro) and Riquelme (Vasco); Bruno Gomes (Vasco), Claudinei (CRB), Gabriel (CSA) and Nen (Vasco); Morato (Vasco) and Marcelo Moreno (Cruzeiro).

The 1-1 draw with Bugre was terrible for Cruzeiro’s pretensions of accessing the season. Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team is stagnant at the bottom of the table, in 15th place, with 32 points – 14 away from Ava, first club in the G4 of Serie B.

On an equal basis with Guarani, Ramon, with his head, opened the scoring for Raposa in the 13th minute. In addition to the goal, the defender hit another header on the crossbar in the final stretch of the duel, when the two teams were looking for a tie-breaker.

According to the statistics app



SofaScore



, Ramon added two cuts, one tackle and one intercept. In addition, he had 88% accuracy on the passes and completed eight (out of ten) long balls.

On the other hand, forward Marcelo Moreno had a more discreet performance. In many moments, he was used as a direct play target (long balls) and had to ‘fight’ with Guarani defenders to keep possession. Still, he was elected to the selection of the round.

According to the



SofaScore



, Moreno submitted once on target, had two blocked shots and won ten of the 22 duels in which he was involved in the match. In defensive aspects, the athlete contributed with two cuts and one tackle.

With only 0.05% chance of accessing Series A, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Cruzeiro returns to the field this Sunday (3), at 11 am, to host Brasil de Pelotas at the Arena Independencia, in Belo Horizonte . The game is valid for the 28th round of the Second Division.