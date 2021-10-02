Cryptocurrencies may be regulated by the Central Bank; understand

The information was given by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, during the presentation of the quarterly report on inflation.

The Central Bank intends to regulate cryptocurrencies. For this to happen, cryptoactives will need to move to the investment category. The information was given by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, during the presentation of the quarterly report on inflation. His speech took place last Thursday, September 30th.

It was also said that the growing purchases of cryptoactives, such as bitcoin cryptocurrency, ended up also contributing to the increase in the projection of imports in Brazil. According to information from the IG portal, Roberto Campos spoke about the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

He added that authenticity and limited supply are the reasons that most attract Brazilians when it comes to speculating assets.

“We understand that the world of cryptocurrencies in Brazil today has grown a lot as an investment vehicle (…). But remembering that currency has the function of a means of payment, but it has grown much less in this aspect. The consequence of this for the Central Bank is that we will first regulate as an investment and then as a form of payment”, explained Campos.

The president of the Central Bank also commented that the cryptocurrency is authentic by the way it is drawn. “The finite offer, which means that in this world where Central Banks are carrying out monetary expansions, it ends up generating a feeling that it is an investment that can pay for itself”, he concluded.