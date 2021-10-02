Dallas Liu talks about the pressure and stress of playing Zuko

The 20-year-old actor said he was living a childhood dream

Dallas Liu and the young cast of Avatar: The Aang Legend has been facing a lot of pressure from fans of the adaptation of the Netflix, mainly because of the public’s love for the original production. In a recent interview, Liu, who will play Zuko in the series, came to classify the experience in recording as something very stressful.

while promoting Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, film that Liu is a part of, he revealed to Comic Book (via CBR):

“Because it’s such a darling show, I feel like there’s pressure to do a great job. And not that I doubt anyone or the project itself, not at all, but this is the biggest project and the biggest role I’ve been able to participate in so far, especially in the lead role as Zuko, which is so complex and also one of the , if not the favorite of the series, with its story and its power to bend fire. He’s such an amazing character and has one of my favorite developments in the entire anime. I’m as much a Zuko fan as anyone, so obviously I’m looking forward to it because this is like a dream. But at the same time, it’s a little stressful, you know? Doing a good job, you know, at the end of the day I can only do what I’m capable of doing, but I hope people like my performance.”

Liu came to public attention as Maya’s brother in PEN15, the comedy success of Hulu, but it was his small role in the Marvel franchise that marked the beginning of his rise to bigger roles.

its protagonism in Avatar: The Legend of Aang will provide him with the biggest challenge of his career so far, but for Liu, he’s just thrilled to join a universe he’s loved since childhood.

“I asked people if they had four options, which one would they choose to double? So I would determine if I thought they were cool enough to get along with.” said Liu.

More information about the itinerary of Avatar: The Legend of Aang haven’t been revealed yet, but Dallas Liu seems willing to deliver the best Zuko fans could ever want.

Avatar: The Legend of Aang does not have a release date predicted by Netflix.

