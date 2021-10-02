Dancer of Faustão is at Domingão do Huck and explains changes

For six years, Nathália Zannin was part of the Balé do Faustão until the end of the program. However, she didn’t stop being on TV Globo’s Sunday attraction and is now part of “Domingão do Huck”. With the change in the presentation patterns, the dancer tells that she was also forced to adapt.

“We used to spend more time on stage before”, says Zannin in conversation with UOL. “Nowadays it’s just the Celebrity Show, so it ends up being faster.”

Nathalia Zannin in ‘Domingão do Faustão’ Image: Playback / TV Globo

The Show dos Famosos frame was under the command of Fausto Silva for three seasons, between 2017 and 2019. The fourth edition, which would take place in 2020, was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. When finally the painting was able to return, the program was already under the command of Luciano Huck.

Before, we had several choreographies. It was the opening, the return of break, the closing, the videocassettes and musical numbers. Today, we only focus on the ‘Show dos Famosos’ musical.

In relation to the rehearsals, Zannin says that they continued in the same way, with no changes in the timetable or dynamics with the other dancers.

About Faustão, she is just compliments. “He is an amazing person!” For the dancer, working alongside him was a great privilege. According to reports, the presenter gave advice and helped her on different issues.

As for Huck, she indicates that she has always admired and followed his work since she was a little girl. However, Zann tells the UOL who has no contact with the presenter.

As the dancer was already hired by TV Globo, she explains that there was no invitation to start on the network’s new attraction.

In this way, she wasn’t afraid of being turned off, but even if there was the possibility of not continuing as a dancer, Zannin already had other plans.

I always sought to study and invest in other areas. I’m a model and a businesswoman, so I was calm why already I had been creating my new brand. I invested in a beauty salon in the Higienópolis neighborhood, in São Paulo.

The project was already working even before the changes were announced on Globo. “When you have the guts and determination to work, you don’t need to be afraid. I like to save money and invest.”

In “Domingão do Faustão”, Nathália zannin he even participated in the Dance of the Famous and also presented merchandising.