Danilo was surprised by a message from Abel Ferreira to a neighbor

Coach Abel Ferreira’s message to his neighbor, after qualifying for the Copa Libertadores final, surprised Danilo. Palmeiras advanced after drawing 1-1 with Atlético-MG, in Mineirão.

Guest of today’s “Baita Amigos”, the Palmeiras midfielder said that the Portuguese’s declaration at the press conference was unexpected.

“This one from the neighbor, I was surprised. Nobody knew about it,” said Danilo on the Bandsports program.

After qualifying for the continental final, Abel celebrated effusively, and had to be restrained by his fellow coaches. At the press conference, the coach explained that it was a message to his neighbor.

According to the UOL Sport, however, Abel created a story about his neighbor to vent about xenophobia and the criticism he has received from fans and the press during this period in which he lives in Brazil, but mainly from commentators and analysts in the national press.

Scold in Deyverson

Danilo avoided talking about Atlético-MG’s office to Conmebol asking for the annulment of Dudu’s goal due to Deyverson’s field invasion. Even so, the midfielder said that there was a conversation with the attacker.

“I don’t even get involved. Let Palmeiras solve it. But in a matter of Deyverson, we talked to him, yes, but it’s emotion. I think anyone, in the euphoria, would also take the field. And I don’t think he interfered in anything. Not even Atlético-MG’s bank complained at the time,” said Danilo.