DC Comics will distribute NFTs of its superheroes during the DC FanDome

Can you imagine owning some digital art of your favorite DC Comics superhero and having an exclusive seal of authenticity? This will soon be possible. The American comic book publisher will enter the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with a massive distribution of virtual collectibles.

Collectable illustrations will be selected by artist Jim Lee, author of Gambit, for Marvel, and several other projects from DC itself. The entire list of collectibles that will be delivered has not been released, but only registered members of the DC FanDome will have a chance to own them.

Those who publicize the event on social media will also be entitled to a second NFT. This will be an interesting occasion to enter the world of non-fungible tokens, especially since DC must repeat the action on other occasions.

The DC FanDome will take place on October 16th (Image: Playback/DC Comics)

Each of Batman and Wonder Woman chose the Palm NFT Studio, an ecosystem built with Ethereum, to enable token certification. The decision was driven by Palm’s low environmental impact culture, which claims to be 99.9% more energy efficient than Proof of Work systems, a decentralized protocol used by blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

What are NFTs?

Non-fungible tokens are collectible digital figures that have moved billions of dollars on the internet. It is usually the original of some element (digital art, meme or historical record) whose authenticity is proven by a decentralized system, the blockchains. Examples of well-known NFTs are famous internet memes like the Chloe girl or the world’s first tweet by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey himself.

Having an NFT of your favorite hero doesn’t guarantee ownership or rights to the character, but it does provide a unique stamp of originality and could be worth millions in the digital market — the rarer, the more expensive the collectible tends to be. In the case of DC, the figures that will be distributed have different levels of exclusivity: common, rare or legendary — each fan can have up to three of each hero.

The DC FanDome is scheduled for October 16 this year and registration for the event is now open. As usual, the program will be filled with live broadcasts and activities, 100% online, with the right to conversations with artists about their creations or participation in the publisher’s universe.

