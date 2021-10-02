‘Decision on Petrobras’ pricing policy is in the hands of the president,’ says deputy

Nereu Crispim states that the increase in values ​​is a result of the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and the exchange rate

Michel Jesus/Chamber of Deputies Deputy Nereu Crispim filed a request for the installation of a CPI to investigate the rise in fuel prices



Last Tuesday, the 28th, the federal deputy Nereus Crispin (PSL-RS) filed, on behalf of the Mixed Parliamentary Front of Autonomous and CLT truck drivers, a request for the installation of a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) to investigate the rise in the price of fuel and cooking gas in Brazil. The document argues that the Petrobras it has taken measures with uneconomic criteria on the price of fuels and oil and natural gas derivatives, favoring foreign importers and investors. In an interview with Morning newspaper, gives Young pan, on Friday, 1st, the deputy stated that the increase in values ​​is a result of the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and the exchange rate. “From 2011 to 2014, the cost of exploring a barrel of oil at Petrobras was around US$23. In 2021, the cost reached $18 dollars. How does it lower the cost of production and even so we are tied to the price of the variation of the dollar and the price of the variation of the barrel?”, asks the congressman. “We are self-sufficient and could even have the same production system as Vale do Rio Doce, which practices export prices. This price evaluation based on the variation of the dollar and the barrel of oil, added to the port and customs tariffs and the calculation of distances, cause all this lack of control. If we practiced the export price, the cost would be reduced by 15%”, suggests Crispim.

The deputy believes that the way Petrobras is working is not beneficial to the population. “We produce around 70% of the oil. Then it is exported and we import it again. In fact, there is no need for Petrobras to exist, because the refill is being made abroad and we buy these products exactly at international prices, which is not the Brazilian reality or the product’s production costs”, he explained. The parliamentarian believes that prices would continue to increase even with the reduction or fixation of the ICMS by states and municipalities. “The best alternative would be to create a Stabilization Fund based on exports. We have to understand that a reduction in the IMCS would be significant at first, but as we are pegged to the dollar variation and the price of a barrel, these prices would rise again. This is because the ICMS price is a percentage, so it is based on the value defined by the international quotation”, explained Crispim. For him, the quickest solution would be through an interim measure edited by the president Jair Bolsonaro.

“I make a point of emphasizing that the decision regarding this pricing policy for Petrobras may even have some responsibility for the Chamber of Deputies, and even for the Ministry of Economy, but it is in the hands of the President of the Republic through a provisional measure” , pointed. Live on Thursday, 30, the Chief Executive, however, ruled out this possibility. “I can’t do a miracle. Some want me to interfere with keeping the price down, if I do, chaos sets in. Dilma did this in 2012 regarding the electricity, it dropped by 20% and had a direct impact on the companies that made the distribution. A readjustment had to be made a few months later, otherwise we would have a blackout in Brazil,” he said. In the live broadcast, the president also informed that Petrobras should announce in the next few days the distribution of the call worth gas. The idea is to guarantee the value of a 13-kilogram cylinder every two months. For deputy Nereu Crispim, the gas valley is not the solution that the population expects. “The population doesn’t want gas vouchers, they want public policies that give them purchasing power. If not, we are going to live on welfare”, he concluded.

Check the interview in full: