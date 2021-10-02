Defender asks R$ 60 million from the CFM to guarantee the use of chloroquine against covid – 10/01/2021

The Public Defender of the Union (DPU) filed, this Friday (1), a public civil action against the Federal Council of Medicine seeking compensation for collective moral damages of at least R$ 60 million. The document alleges that the CFM contributed to the deaths caused by covid-19 by endorsing the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, drugs that are scientifically proven to be ineffective for the treatment of the disease.

The action also asks, on a preliminary and urgent basis, that the CFM “ostensibly guide the medical community and the population in general” on the ineffectiveness of these two drugs in the treatment of the disease and emphasize the “possibility of ethical violations of professionals who may prescribe such treatment”.

It also asks for the immediate suspension of the effectiveness of Opinion number 4/2020, of May 23, 2020, in which the council recommends the use of these drugs, guaranteeing the professionals who prescribe them that they will not be punished for it. The opinion remains active. It is noteworthy that before the publication of the document, the National Health Council asked the Ministry of Health to suspend guidelines for the use of early medication with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

Finally, the DPU wants the entity to be ordered to indemnify in R$ 50 thousand the family members who had relatives who received these products instead of having access to proper treatment, and eventually died. And people who survived, but developed sequelae or had a worsening health condition, receive R$ 10 thousand each. The Defender’s Office asks, in fact, that the CFM fund the eventual treatment that these people need.

The column requested a position from the Federal Council of Medicine, which will be published as soon as it is received.

‘The CFM served as a scientific underpinning to denial’

In the assessment of João Paulo Dorini, regional defender of human rights in São Paulo and who signs the public civil action, more than an omission, there was a deliberate action given the ineffectiveness of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. This, according to him, makes the CFM bear a share of responsibility for the “murder caused by the pandemic”.

“The Federal Council of Medicine served as a technical and scientific support for denial. In practice, it has continued to endorse the treatment until now,” said Dorini to the column.

“This ended up stimulating two situations: first, there are doctors who feel comfortable using these drugs in their patients and, consequently, patients who are calm about using them. And, second, this generates the false perception that people do not they need to adopt preventive measures because they are unnecessary, since there would be a quick and cheap remedy for the problem”, he says.

For him, this helped the federal government to promote measures to make social distancing and isolation unfeasible, considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as fundamental to combat the pandemic.

Bolsonaro used the CFM to endorse denialism at the UN

The lawsuit, which runs at the 22nd Federal Civil Court of São Paulo, considers that several people and entities were responsible for Brazil having reached the mark of almost 600 million deaths by covid-19, among them, the CFM. He contributed, according to DPU, to spread throughout Brazil the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as viable treatments against covid-19.

The regional human rights defender in São Paulo says that support was clear in Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly last month in New York.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have supported the physician’s autonomy in seeking early treatment, following the recommendation of our Federal Council of Medicine,” said the president in front of cameras around the world.

“I myself was one of those who underwent initial treatment. We respect the doctor-patient relationship when deciding on the medication to be used and its off-label use. We do not understand why many countries, together with a large part of the media, were against the treatment History and science will know how to hold everyone accountable,” he added.

According to the DPU, in its public civil action, history and science already know who should blame:

“Far from science, the CFM unfortunately treads the ideological path of supporting a government that had the worst way of dealing with the pandemic, which worked through the frustration of measures to restrict movement, which sought “herd immunity” at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives, who have not implemented a policy for tracking the infected and who continue not to encourage vaccination and the adoption of prevention measures,” he says.

The Defender’s Office also defends that “medical autonomy is not to be confused with the possibility of using any treatment”, but must be guided by the information available and the harm it can cause to the patient. For her, chloroquine has long been pointed out as proven to be ineffective and can harm the health of patients with covid.

Prevent Senior case placed chloroquine among the most talked about topics of the week

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine were among the most talked about topics of the week due to complaints against the Prevent Senior health plan and the testimony of lawyer Bruna Morato, who represents 12 doctors who worked for the company, to Covid’s CPI, on Tuesday (28 ).

She pointed out that the health plan, which has been accused of using human beings as guinea pigs in unauthorized experiments and of altering patient records and death certificates to remove covid-19 as a cause, was another key part of the Brazilian government’s policy. to try to convince the population to return to normality even with the mortality brought by the pandemic.

Pills of ineffective covid-19 drugs, such as chloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin, would protect everyone in a preventive way, which would make possible a safe return of workers and consumers to the streets.

This policy, according to Morato, was in line with the interests of the Ministry of Economy, which needed a “scientific” justification in order to avoid closing activities and preventing a retraction in GDP and employment. It was sought, then, to build these pills for the disease as a kind of magic elixir.

The scheme was brokered by the so-called Parallel Office of the Ministry of Health, headed by deniers such as doctors Nise Yamaguchi, Paolo Zanotto and Anthony Wong. The latter even died of covid despite the use of “early treatment”. According to the complaints, the medical record was manipulated by Prevent Senior to avoid damage to the image of these drugs.

Bolsonaro and Health Ministers Eduardo Pazuello and Marcelo Queiroga always stated that they could not go against doctors’ autonomy in prescribing hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and always cited the Federal Council of Medicine as a reference.

Unlike CFM, the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology, the Brazilian Association of Intensive Care Medicine, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others, claim that there is no early treatment for covid.