Dell Announces First Alienware Laptop Made in Brazil

Dell held a special event this Thursday (30) to present its two new gaming notebook models, which include the Dell Gaming G15 and the Alienware m15, which is nothing less than the first model in the Alienware line made here at Brazil. This is part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the gamer market in our country, especially with the possibility of offering more competitive prices.

According to Leandro Venditti, Product Manager at Dell Technologies Brazil, “The configurations made available in Brazil deliver uncompromising gaming performance. Every millimeter of this design has been optimized to extract maximum performance from the components and the result is an experience that pushes the boundaries of the category.” There is no doubt that this is one of the most important factors for players who want portability without having to give up a good experience.

What’s New in Alienware m15

For those who were curious about the Alienware m15, we can already say that the notebook will have a 15-inch FHD screen (1920 x 1080) with a 165hz update, as well as video card options like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6 GB of GDDR6 and RTX3070™ memory with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, both compatible with real-time ray-tracing. It’s also worth mentioning that it features the 11th Generation H-series Intel Core i7 processor, with 8 processing cores and 16 threads.

The Alienware m15 arrives in Brazil on October 7thSource: Dell/Reproduction

There’s also 16GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD PCIe M.2 storage and factory-installed Windows 11 for those who already wanted to try Microsoft’s new operating system. For those who are concerned about the temperature of the notebook, it is worth mentioning that the Alienware m15 has Alienware Cryo-Tech technology, which is a cooling system made of copper alloy and that works in conjunction with high-performance fans to maintain CPU and the GPU running at peak performance.

The suggested price starts at R$ 11,999.00 and its launch is scheduled for October 7th. The model can be purchased from the official Dell website!

The cost-effectiveness of the Dell Gaming G15

As mentioned, Dell also took the opportunity to announce a great option for gamers looking for a cost-effective notebook when playing their favorite titles. The Dell Gaming G15 is a very interesting model for both casual gamers and those who take their hobby more seriously.

The Dell Gaming 15 is a great option for gamers looking for value for moneySource: Dell/Reproduction

There are options with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series 5 and 7 processors, as well as versions with 11th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7. The video cards you can find on these models are NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6, GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB GDDR6 and RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6. There are 8GB and 16GB RAM options, but you can manually expand up to 32GB if you prefer.

In terms of storage, you can choose between 256GB PCIe NVME M.2 SSD and 512GB PCIe NVME M.2 SSD, which is not bad for a more affordable model. With all this, you can say that the price was very competitive in relation to other gaming notebooks, starting at R$ 5,999.00. It will also be released on October 7th and can be purchased from the Dell website.