Did you like Round 6? So these 6 Netflix dramas were made for you

Round 6, a South Korean drama series, debuted two weeks ago on Netflix. In less than 10 days, she reached the rank of most watched in no less than 90 countries — and currently aims to break even more records.

The popularity is due, at least in part, to the unusual premise of adapting children’s games with a violent approach, using them as a backdrop for the dispute for a millionaire prize. But not only that. Round 6 belongs to the genre of dramas, which have grown in popularity in Brazil since last year. The name refers to the Japanese pronunciation of “drama”, and refers to a narrative format that has become popular in other Asian countries as well.

Below, we’ve listed another six movies in this genre, acclaimed by the public — and also available on Netflix.

Vincenzo

One of South Korean TV’s most successful titles, the series resonated well with local critics and won over audiences by going to Netflix. In it, we follow the story of a mobster boy, adopted by the leader of the Cassano family. Vincenzo becomes his father’s lawyer and right-hand man. In a plot that revolves around a fortune, brutal conflicts and romantic relationships unfold. It has a total of 20 episodes.

Alice in Borderland

Based on the manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland is a Japanese drama of suspense, science fiction and a lot of action. It takes place in the currently abandoned city of Tokyo, where a group of young people must enter a dangerous competition, whose difficulty (and degree of dangerousness) is 100% based on a card game. It only has an 8-episode season, and has been renewed to gain a sequel.

betting high

The emergence of GenCoin, a currency idea that soon changes its original purpose, does not fit the mold of FBI executives and agents trying to derail the plan. The series was only a few months ago on Netflix, and has a total of 3 seasons of 10 episodes each.

Extracurricular

An exemplary student runs an illegal business and lives far from his father; a young woman is pressured by her parents to take over the family business. Both are forced to work together and one of their colleagues is captured by the police. It was released in April of last year.

kingdom

Inspired by an online comic (The Kingdom of the Gods), this South Korean series takes place in medieval times, during the Joseon dynasty. In it, a prince and his subordinates find a plague capable of raising the dead amidst conspiracies and political intrigues. It has two seasons, with the first released in early 2019.

sweet home

In a world where humans turn into monsters, a teenager struggles for survival (along with his neighbors) trying to cherish his own humanity. The series, which is South Korean and was also based on an online comic, debuted in late 2020.