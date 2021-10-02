Diego Costa, target of the PF: ‘Investigate in the role of the Atltico’, says Caetano

Diego Costa, from Atltico, targeted by the Federal Police’s ‘Operation Distraction’ (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico)

One of the targets of



Federal Police



at



‘Operation Distraction’



, which investigates “alleged practice of exploiting gambling, money laundering, currency evasion and criminal organization”, the attacker



Diego Costa



was the subject of an interview given this Friday by the football director of the



athletic



,



Rodrigo Caetano



.

In line with the statement released by the club on Thursday night, the executive said that Atltico will give legal support to Diego Costa if he deems it necessary. Caetano only warned that the mission of investigating the facts would fall to the PF and the club.

“Actually, the grade explains everything. We, as a club and as an institution, have to look after the image of the club and the image of the athlete. So, at this moment of investigation, the role of the club is not a role, the role of the police. they must put whatever is in the best possible condition at the athlete’s disposal, which is our heritage,” commented Rodrigo Caetano.

The soccer director also praised Diego Costa’s behavior since he arrived at Galo, in August.

“I anticipate here that since his first day here in Cidade do Galo he really has an exemplary behavior. Adored by everyone, extremely charismatic, a guy who quickly incorporated our spirit of being an athlete and a brave team. So, we just have it. good things to say about him. But it’s a topic that I don’t even have enough competence to go into, so, for that very reason, Atltico, as the note says, follows up and places the best professionals within what is possible if Diego understands that is really necessary,” said the executive ..

‘Operao Distrao’, of the PF, investigates “alleged practice of exploiting games of chance, money laundering, currency evasion and criminal organization involving the gambling site ESPORTENET, its owners, financial operators and financier”.

In all, seven search and seizure warrants were carried out: two in Itabaiana-SE; one in Lagarto-SE, hometown of Diego Costa; two in Simo Dias-SE, one in Salvador-BA and one in So Paulo. The warrants were issued by the 6th Federal Court of Itabaiana-SE.

The information was initially released by Globo, which reported that Diego Costa was named in the investigations as the alleged financier of the scheme. The attacker did not come forward to give his version.

Diego Costa was announced by Atltico on August 14 this year. Since then, he has played in five games and scored two goals. The striker is recovering from muscle damage in his left thigh and does physiotherapy work at the club.

See the note from the Federal Police



“On this Wednesday morning, 09/30/2021, the Federal Police launches the second phase of the DISTRAO operation, with the objective of obtaining evidence for investigation that investigates the alleged practice of exploiting gambling, money laundering, evasion currency and criminal organization involving the sportsbook ESPORTENET, its owners, financial operators and financier.



In the first phase of the operation, which started on 03/03/2021, documents and electronic equipment were seized that allowed the investigation to be deepened and the amount of R$ 13,129,217.00 in kind was seized. Based on the evidence collected, it was possible to identify other betting platforms used by the group and individual companies and legal entities used for money laundering and currency evasion.



In addition, the participation of money changers that help the criminal organization in the process of evasion of currency was found, as well as the participation of a football player who is supposedly the financier of the criminal scheme.



At this stage, the investigation is focused on the process of evasion of currency, with a focus on money changers and the betting site’s financier.



07 search and seizure warrants are being fulfilled: 02 in Itabaiana/SE, 01 in Lagarto/SE, 02 in Simo Dias/SE, 01 in Salvador/BA and 01 in So Paulo/SP. The warrants were issued by the Court of the 6th Federal Court of Itabaiana/SE.



Warrants for the seizure of property belonging to those involved in the criminal scheme are also being complied with.”

