Discover features you’ll find on new TCL TVs · TV News

The first televisions with the Google TV platform arrive in the Brazilian market from October. They are TCL brand models, from 50 to 75 inches, priced from R$ 4 thousand. The manufacturer already adopted the Android TV system, with a menu and features similar to smartphones. According to the company, part of these televisions will receive automatic updates to Google TV in the future.

The main advance of the Google TV platform is in content search, which has become simpler and more direct. Movies and series from the various streaming services are offered in a single menu. In addition, attractions are grouped into categories such as comedy, action and shows, organized and suggested according to the viewer’s preferences.

So, when you turn on the TV, you can see recommendations to see Sex Education on Netflix, Secret Truths on Globoplay and Modern Love on Prime Video, side by side, in a single menu. On Android TV, this is not possible. Suggestions are separated by service and not mixed. And although the two platforms allow you to register different user profiles, on Google TV the process is intuitive, with individual content recommendations.

The other features are already known by users who have Android TV. The most relevant are the presence of a built-in Chromecast, which makes it even easier to integrate the TV with smartphones, and the voice command function by Google Assistant. The manufacturer also confirms that the system will continue to receive updates, preventing it from becoming outdated.

For now, the Google TV system is exclusive to TCL in Brazil. In the world, initially, it appears in models of another brand: Sony, which left the Brazilian television market. “We can expect that, until mid-2022, this scenario will remain here”, comments João Rezende, product manager at Semp TCL. According to him, the Android TV platform will continue to accompany models with 4K resolution up to 50 inches.

REPRODUCTION / TCL

TV with Roku system: easy to navigate

In the Semp TCL line, the novelty is the arrival of TVs with Roku platform, which can also be seen in models by Philco and AOC. Very popular in the US market, this option for managing streaming apps on smart TVs is fast, easy to use, and easy to search for content. It will be available in models from 32 to 50 inches, with different resolutions, with a starting price of R$ 1.8 thousand.

MiniLED TVs with gaming functions

A bit behind Korean manufacturers, TCL also announced the arrival of the first QLED TVs with miniLED panel. There are two 4K models, 55 and 65 inches, which start at R$ 6 thousand, a price similar to the Samsung model of the same size.

In the new technology, which arrived on the Brazilian market this year, each conventional LED is replaced by dozens of higher power miniLEDs, spread over the entire length of the screen, capable of illuminating the points that make up the image in a more precise and uniform way. In practice, the combination of miniLED panel with Full Array technology improves contrast, brightness and sharpness compared to other LED TVs.

Just like the competitors’ models, the new TCL TVs also bring a bundle of gaming resources, which include four HDMI 2.1 inputs, for transmitting data from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles also in 4K. The 120 Hz frequency with automatic low latency mode is another detail that makes the difference when it comes to making games more fluid.

play/tcl

QLED miniLED TV: sound with subwoofer

In the direct fight with Samsung and LG, two features stand out. The first is the 2.1 channel sound system from the Onkyo brand, known in the hi-fi audio segment, with a subwoofer installed on the back of the TV to boost the bass. The second is the remote voice command, which does not require the use of a remote control and is present throughout the entire line.