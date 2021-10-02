Discover the amount Netflix has shelled out for Seinfeld’s rights

seinfeld finally made it to Netflix. The full nine seasons of the production of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David were added today (1) to the streaming giant’s platform catalog. But how much did the acquisition cost the company led by Ted Sarandos?

According to Vanity Fair, in 2019, the period in which the agreement was reached between the parties, Netflix paid US$ 500 million (R$ 2.7 billion) to Sony Pictures, owner of the rights to the series. According to the publication, the exorbitant value is due to two factors.

The first is because it is a universal agreement, meaning that all Netflix subscribers worldwide would have access to the seinfeld in the catalog. The second is due to the fact that the platform has lost friends for HBO Max, and The Office to the peacock — NBC Universal’s platform that has not yet arrived in Brazil.

Originally shown in the United States between 1989 and 1998, seinfeld is described as a “series about nothing” that follows the comedian’s daily life and misadventures Jerry Seinfeld, your friend George Constanza (Jason Alexander), his ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her nosy neighbor Kramer (Michael Richards).