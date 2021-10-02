Discreet, Leonardo Vieira posts an intimate moment with her husband and celebrates the date

Leonardo Vieira used your Instagram profile in this friday (1), to reveal to her followers that she is completing 14 years of her relationship with her husband, Leandro Fonseca. The actor showed some personal moments with the beloved and even paid tribute.

The artist shared records of various moments of the two and dedicated a declaration of love to him. “Today we’ve been dating for 14 years. Always with great love and respect, we are together, overcoming difficulties and living infinite moments of happiness”, wrote the famous.

Leonardo Vieira also highlighted: “We are very lucky to have found each other in this life!”. The former Globo heartthrob added, in the caption, the words: “respect” and “love wins”.

Leandro, in turn, demonstrated his love for Leonardo with a special message: “Our day! Hoooooo! Another year of many years of love! More than special moments with someone who is more than special”. The artist then replied: “Much love”.

Vieira recently used his Instagram profile to reveal that he is being threatened with death for being gay. In a post on his profile, the actor posted an image with the statement: “I’m receiving death threats for being gay on the direct, here on Instagram”.

In the caption, the famous one wrote: “Cowards, closeted, unhappy, envious and frustrated hide behind the supposed anonymity of the internet”.

In the comments, celebrities and fans reacted. “It’s not possible”, Tuca Andrada was indignant. “Report and stand firm, dear. You are bigger than that. All my respect and admiration”, said Kiko Mascarenhas. “Cowards! We love you, Leo”, said Dira Paes.

“Report, sue! Do not be silent”, encouraged a follower. “You’re not alone. Threats, opinions, in short… we resist“, declared another. “Exhibits profile. We can’t hide it”, warned one more.