Disease has prevented women from kissing and having sex with their husband for four years

The birth of their daughter meant the end of their sex life for a couple from Melbourne, Australia. On a television show, Wynona Fenech, 28, revealed that since their daughter’s birth in 2017, she and her husband have been forced to adopt celibacy in their marriage.

Wynona was diagnosed with endometriosis — the presence of tissue that lines the inside of the uterus in other organs of the pelvis — at age 17 and has been dealing with a health problem that can cause a lot of pain ever since.

The HR manager’s situation worsened after the birth of her daughter in 2017, when sex became, instead of being pleasurable, painful. According to Wynona, her vagina seemed to catch fire, in addition to having cramps during the act. “It was just so sensitive that any kind of arousal per minute was very painful,” the woman revealed.

The birth of Isla, the couple’s daughter, was done through a caesarean section and after the birth of the girl Wynona’s vagina was so closed that she didn’t use a cotton swab. At this time, the Australian was also diagnosed with vaginismus, an involuntary tightness of the birth canal.

After looking for several solutions, she revealed that she resorted to plastic surgery as a “last resort”, but without success. Even after the procedure, she is still unable to get laid and was still diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis. Despite the problem, Wynona says she is a lucky woman to have Stefan in her life, the husband who gave her the necessary support. “I have a wonderful husband who literally showed no problems with not having sex,” she said.

To fill the gap left by the lack of sexual relations, the couple needed to find other forms of intimacy and, according to Wynona, they usually try to do as much as possible together, trying to value small moments, like taking the train together to go to work.