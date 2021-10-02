Disney and Scarlett Johansson close lawsuit for release of ‘Black Widow’

posted on 10/01/2021 10:32 AM



(credit: Jay Maidment/Disclosure)

Actress Scarlett Johansson and Disney reached an agreement in the lawsuit in which the actress alleges that there was a breach of contract after the film Black Widow be released simultaneously in theaters and in Disney+ streaming. According to information from deadline, the parties did not inform the combined value.

“I’m happy to resolve my differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and really enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come,” said the actress in communicated.

The lawsuit was filed by Scarlett in July in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to her, the release would be exclusive to the cinema and a large part of her pay was based on the film’s box office performance. The film grossed around $215 million worldwide, of which $80 million came from the US market alone.