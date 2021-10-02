Dollar closes sharply down, but ends week up 0.47% | Economy

The dollar closed in a strong fall of 1.42%, quoted at R$ 5.3684, this Friday (1), the biggest drop in three weeks.

In this session, traders took advantage of the currency’s weakness abroad to take profits after the price spiked the day before seven high sessions and close at the peak in five months. In the week, there was an increase of 0.47%.

With the result of this Friday, the US currency accumulated an advance of 3.49% in the year. See more quotes.

Already the Bovespa had high of 1.73%, to 112,900 points.

On the eve, the dollar did not close in an even stronger appreciation against the real because the Central Bank intervened by selling half a billion dollars in traditional exchange rate swap contracts, in the first operation of the type announced during the session since July, highlights Reuters .

The market forecasts higher levels of the dollar due to expectations of reduced stimulus from the Federal Reserve (US BC), fears about global growth and China’s energy crisis.

The US central bank has signaled it may start cutting its bond purchases as early as November, which has boosted US yields in recent days. This, in turn, supports the dollar internationally.

On the agenda of indicators, inflation in the euro zone jumped to a 13-year high, accelerating from 3% in August to 3.4% in September, driven by higher energy prices.

Here, the Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) accelerated for the fourth consecutive week, to 1.43% at the end of September, accumulating a high of 9.61% in the last 12 months, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV ) in report.

The Business Confidence Index (ICE) calculated by the Ibre/FGV dropped 2.5 points in September, to 99.9 points, interrupting the sequence of hikes started in April 2021.

