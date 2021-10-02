Dollar drops to R$ 5.36 with advance of medicine against Covid-19; bag goes up

Brazil Agency Dollar retreats with change in the international market and optimism for medication against the new coronavirus



The main indicators of financial market Brazilians closed in the positive field this Friday, 1st, with optimism on the international scene after the disclosure of a remedy that reduces hospitalizations and deaths by Covid-19. On the domestic agenda, fiscal risk continues to pressure investors’ mood. O dollar ended with a drop of 1.42%, quoted at R$ 5.369. The exchange rate reached the maximum of R$5.433, while the minimum was no more than R$5.354. The US currency ended the day with a high of 0.29%, at R$ 5.446. In keeping with the international mood swing, the Ibovespa, a reference on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, ended the day up 1.73%, at 112,899 points. The trading session this Thursday, 30, ended with a drop of 0.11%, to 110,979 points.

The MSD pharmaceutical (company that in the US and Canada is called Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp) announced this Friday that its oral medicine against Covid-19, O molnupiravir, reduced by 50% the risk of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease for patients at risk. MSD and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutic plan to seek authorization for emergency use of the drug from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “ASAP”. Companies will also submit requests to regulatory agencies in other countries. The news overrode fears over the US Congress’ decision to postpone the vote on an infrastructure package due to a lack of agreement between Republicans and Democrats. On the other side of the Atlantic, the inflation in the Eurozone it was 3.4% in September, the biggest jump for the month in 13 years. As in Brazil and other parts of the world, the increase in electricity prices was one of the main items that pushed the index up. Those responsible for European monetary policy say that shocks are transitory and that pressures should ease over the next year.

In the domestic scenario, fiscal risk regained strength in market debates with rumors of the extension of emergency aid. O federal government seeks an agreement to extend the benefit at least until December, but finds resistance in the economic team led by Paulo Guedes. O Ministry of Citizenship dialogues directly with people close to the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and with congressional leaders to extend the payment, which is due to end this month. The negotiations are moving towards adding two months to the calendar, a period seen as sufficient for the Union to be able to define the sources of funds for the Brazil Aid, the social program designed to replace the family allowance. On another front, Bolsonaro received that morning the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and Guedes, to debate solutions to the increase in fuel prices. According to Lira, new discussions should take place over the weekend on measures to mitigate price increases.