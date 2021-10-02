Dollar rises for the 4th week in a row and reaches R$ 5,369; Stock drops 0.34%

After seven consecutive sessions of high, the dollar closed on Friday (1st) in a fall of 1.42%, quoted at R$ 5.369 on sale. Today’s low, however, was not enough to reverse the accumulated result since Monday (27) — a period in which the American currency rose 0.47% against the real, reaching its fourth consecutive positive week.

The Ibovespa ended the trading session up 1.73%, at 112,899.64 points, after registering a slight drop of 0.11% the day before. Even so, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) ended the week with an accumulated drop of 0.34% — with the fall of more than 3% registered on Tuesday (28) as the main responsible for the negative balance.

In the year, the dollar has already added gains of 3.48% against the real, while the Ibovespa registers a drop of 5.14%. Both results were heavily influenced by the performances of September, a period in which the currency rose 5.30% and the indicator fell 6.57% — its worst month since March 2020.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Factors against real

The Dollar’s seven straight sessions of bullishness were the longest streak of gains since the eight rises between late June and early July. This appreciation movement is the result of a combination of factors:

deteriorating sentiment abroad, with risks around China and US monetary and fiscal policies;

fear of investors regarding possible “adventures” with public accounts in Brazil, at a time of strong and rising inflation.

Today, specifically, the day was one of greater stability abroad, which contributed to the recovery of the real. At the same time, at the domestic level, the market continued to pay attention to news about a possible extension of emergency aid and debates about measures to deal with the increase in fuel prices.

In the morning, on a social network, the president of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he had met with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to discuss both themes and that “talks and talks” will follow through the weekend.

With all gas, we continue in the fight to reduce fuel prices (…). [Estive] In a meeting now with President Bolsonaro and with Minister Paulo Guedes to discuss not only fuel prices, but also the economy’s agenda. As I told the leaders, we will spend the weekend in conversations and negotiations.

Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber

(With Reuters)