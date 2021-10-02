Douglas Lima rehearses incredible comeback, but loses rematch to Michael Page

In the main fight of the Bellator 267, at Wembley Arena, the duel between Douglas Lima and Michael Page did not disappoint in emotion. And, in the end, the Briton got the better of the rematch against the Brazilian by split decision of the judges.

Right in the first round, Page did his traditional feature with low guard and provocation. On top of that, he hit Douglas Lima twice with punches that took the Brazilian to the ground. Lima, however, rose quickly both times and at the end of the round took the fight to the ground and dominated the Brit there.

In the second round, Page again landed a punch that quickly took the Brazilian to the ground and practically guaranteed the victory there, with two rounds in his favor.

In the final round, the Brazilian paid back and landed a punch that quickly knocked his rival down. However, it was not enough to win the fight in the judges’ view.

Page improves his MMA record to 20 wins and only one loss, precisely to Douglas Lima.

The Brazilian, three times Bellator welterweight champion, loses his third fight in a row, dropping his record to 32 wins and 10 losses

See below the Bellator 267 results:

main card

Leah McCourt v. Jessica Borga

Rob Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher – no contest

Luke Trainer defeated Yannick Bahati by TKO in the 2nd round

Tim Wilde defeated Yves Landu via unanimous decision

preliminary card

Lewis Long beat Michael Dubois via 1st round submission

Davy Gallon defeated Kane Mousah by unanimous decision

Elina Kallionidou beat Petra Částková by submission in the 1st round

Jack Grant beat Nathan Jones by TKO in the 1st round

Fabacary Diatta defeated Nathan Rose by unanimous decision

Chiara Penco beat Katharina Dalisda by submission in the 1st round

Khurshed Kakhorov defeated Jair Junior via unanimous decision