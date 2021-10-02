DPU asks CFM to indemnify the community in R$ 60 million

The Federal Public Defender’s Office filed a public civil action at the 22nd Federal Civil Court of São Paulo against the Federal Council of Medicine. In the petition, it asks for compensation of R$ 60 million for the agency’s role in the health crisis caused by Covid-19.

DPU wants CFM to be sentenced to pay R$ 60 million in collective damages for authorizing the use of chloroquine

The DPU understands that the CFM should be held responsible for stamping the use of drugs without scientifically proven efficacy against Covid-19, such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

The action was prompted by an opinion in which the entity authorizes the use of these substances in the treatment of people affected by the coronavirus and maintains that the decision about the treatment should be taken by the doctor.

In the 34-page piece, defenders point out that the CFM’s position was contrary to that of the National Health Council and the National Pharmacy Council, which were concerned about the use of these substances in the treatment of Covid-19.

“The CFM cannot say what it wants, despite science. Nor can it ‘interpret’ science, as if it were normative. CFM’s autonomy is to change and change its decisions all the time whenever new scientific knowledge is available. disposition”, says excerpt from the initial piece.

The DPU further argues that medical autonomy — deffected by CFM — it is not confused with the possibility of using any treatment and is limited to available scientific knowledge.

Defenders argue that the action of the CFM contributed to the aggravation of the health crisis and ask the Court to determine that the entity’s opinion loses its effectiveness, that it guide the medical communication on the ineffectiveness of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine and, finally, that the CFM is ordered to indemnify R$ 60 million as collective pain and suffering.

5028266-85.2021.4.03.6100