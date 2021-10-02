Driver from Uber in SP runs 60 hours a week to earn R$3,000/month

With soaring fuel prices, Uber drivers in São Paulo can drive 60 hours a week, an average of 12 hours a business day, to earn R$3,000 a month. The rise in fuel has caused many to refuse trips, especially shorter ones, because they understand that they are not worth it.

In September, Uber readjusted the value of the race for the UberX up to 35% in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, in response to the price increase. The company did not say whether the other tariffs also increased.

O UOL spoke with three drivers from the city of São Paulo, who have their own 1.0 car and paid off, and shows how hard they work to guarantee their income.

Monday to Monday, for up to 12 hours

For two years driving for Uber, Daniel Paiva, 23, controls his earnings and expenses for the month with a table on his cell phone. In August, it managed to earn R$ 3,059, after spending more than R$ 2,200 on gasoline alone.

To achieve this gain, he works from Monday to Monday, with no time off: 12 hours from Friday to Sunday and six hours from Monday to Thursday. On average, there are 60 hours per week, well above the limit set by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) for workers with a formal contract, of 44 hours.

He lives in Guaianases, in the far east of the capital, and prefers to drive around with his Renault Sandero 2013.

I work less during the week, but on the weekend I need to ‘stretch’ and take out about R$ 400, R$ 500. I think it’s more advantageous.

Daniel Paiva, 23, Uber driver

In your expense sheet, however, food is left out. Occasionally, he takes around R$ 150 out of his pocket a month to eat a snack between one race and another.

Daniel says there are more pros than cons at work, but says the safety issue could be better for the driver.

She says she was the victim of a lightning kidnapping in broad daylight, in late 2019, while working with a rental car. At the time, I was running races when I wasn’t on my internship, to pay for the biology school.

He says the kidnappers took the car and left the driver in a community, with only the clothes on his back and the headache of calling the rental company to explain that he couldn’t afford the loss for being a victim of a crime.

He continued driving after that, but says his goal is to pursue a degree in his area in a year to get out of the application.

I’m already fed up, because it’s so tired and I can’t keep my head on straight. I have to get away from this.

Daniel Paiva, 23, Uber driver

Average monthly earnings and expenses

Gasoline – R$ 2,260

Oil change – BRL 127

Tire change – R$133

Other maintenance expenses – R$300

IPVA – BRL 58

Reserve for any breakage of parts – R$ 300

How much is left at the end of the month: around BRL 3,000

‘If they offer me a place with a wallet, I’ll accept it without thinking’

History teacher, Valter looks for another job to get behind the wheel Image: Personal archive

The long hours at the wheel are already making Valter José Júnior, 38, look for another job, after just ten months as a driver. Valter works, on average, 45 hours a week, and earns up to R$ 2,200 monthly.

He bought a brand new car to start working as a driver in January 2021, after being fired from the travel agency where he worked for more than ten years as an issuer of airline tickets.

From Monday to Friday, he leaves at 8 am from his house in Penha, east side, and closes at 5 pm, with a 30-minute break for lunch. Two Sundays a month, it turns on the app and runs for five hours. He says he has no preference for regions, but avoids driving at night for fear of being mugged.

Every month, it spends R$1,760 to fuel the Fiat Argo 2020 with gasoline, its biggest expense to maintain the vehicle.

Valter says that many drivers earn little because they accept promotional races, in the UberX Promo category, which offer discounts during off-peak hours. “For the passenger, it’s great to pay less, but for the driver it’s slavery. He pays to work,” he says.

A history teacher, he supplements his income with private lessons in his free time, while trying his luck in selective processes in tourism or in schools, despite thinking that “a teacher earns little”.

I can’t wait to stop. If they offer me a job with a formal contract, salary of R$ 2,000 per month, I’ll accept it without thinking.

Valter José Júnior, Uber driver

Average monthly earnings and expenses

Gasoline – BRL 1,760

Mandatory review – BRL 25

Car wash – R$100 to R$160

Food – BRL 150

Car insurance – R$100

IPVA – BRL 92

How much is left at the end of the month: between BRL 1,700 and BRL 2,200

Noble regions and choice of races

Some drivers have strategies to try to earn more. Diego Matias, 38, leaves his home in Tatuapé, on the east side of São Paulo, on a daily basis, to upscale areas of the capital, such as Morumbi, Pinheiros and Bela Vista.

Upon arriving in these regions, it turns off the UberX category, which has cheaper prices for the passenger, and accepts calls from other races: Comfort (premium), Bag (transport of goods) and Flash (delivery of personal items). The only mode unavailable for your Nissan Versa 2017 is Black, geared towards luxury cars.

To be Uber today, you need to have an economical car, not have a lot of expenses and understand the market: interpret the times, the regions of greatest demand. I usually don’t ride in outlying neighborhoods, but I happen to take someone from an upscale area there. Then I turn on UberX, because I know that in the region there will be someone wanting it.

Diego Matias, 38, Uber driver

Diego’s goal is to make R$5,000 a month. For this, he works six days a week, from 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm, which gives 60 hours a week. Sometimes it manages to exceed the goal.

Your expense sheet includes R$1,680 on ethanol per month and other recurring expenses. He prefers to have lunch and dinner at home, to save money.

He has worked as an Uber for three years, ever since he was fired from a job as a business administrator, an area that pays little, he says.

Says the app is not for “adventurous” drivers, who use their days off for extra cash.

Diego’s plan is to change cars soon to enter the luxury modality and drive through regions with a large concentration of companies, such as Alphaville, in Greater São Paulo. And, who knows, make contact to pick up a job interview in your area.

Average monthly expenses

Ethanol – BRL 1,680

Car wash – R$100

Oil change – R$93

Car insurance – R$205

Tire change – R$ 100

IPVA – R$ 117

How much is left at the end of the month: around R$5,000