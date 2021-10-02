Drought slows down business and changes landscape in the countryside – 10/02/2021 – Market

The dam that the Savatim family built 50 years ago is completely dry for the first time. “We were scared. We had already seen the water going down since last year. When April came, we took the cattle there and there was no more water”, says student Lucas, 20.

The family, who owns a small property in Tanabi, a small municipality in the northwest of São Paulo, about 480 km from the capital, makes their living from cheese production.

“The fish have died, and now we have to use a well on the property to give water to the animals. We are asking for help from the city hall to try to recover the springs, but if that doesn’t work, all that’s left is to pray for rain”, says the student.

In addition to head of cattle, the family leases land for the cultivation of sugarcane to a mill in the region. But the planting of sugarcane also felt the effects of the lack of water. “Production decreased and so did sugarcane yield”, says Lucas’ father, Adenir Savatim, 67.

The garden, which should have been planted in early September, is already late, says the farmer. In past years, with good rain, families in the region were able to plant earlier and plan better. Now, it may take another two or three months to get to know how the next harvest will be.

The Savatim family is not the only one in this situation. The lack of rain, the record of frost and the burning in the field worry the producer and make him postpone plans.

“The drought meant that we had substantial losses in cotton, a little soy and also rice [cultura que depende muito de irrigação]. The wheat crop also suffered from the lack of water”, recalls the professor at Insper Alexandre Chaia.

He assesses that agribusiness should contribute less to Brazil’s growth in 2022, and that the loss of planted area should still impact the sector’s gains next year.

“We had a perverse combination of lack of rain, frost and fire. We hope that next year will not have such a dry period and that losses in the 2022/2023 harvest will be smaller”, says Chaia.

“The sale of agricultural mowers has decreased by about 80%, due to the lack of grass, which does not grow without the rains”, says Maria Xavier, a seller at Q-Casa & Campo, in São José do Rio Preto (SP).

“We hope that it will rain and the weather will change soon, but the sky here is even gray, like we’ve never seen it before.” She says that the only equipment that had any increase in sales in recent months were blowers for dry leaves.

“It’s a cyclical effect, unfortunately. Last year, we had a long drought. We’ve been two years in a row with a very pronounced dry season and a summer [estação chuvosa] very short”, says Fabio Marin, a professor at the Department of Biosystems Engineering at Esalq/USP.

He considers that it is not yet possible to make a direct relationship between the lack of rain and climate change, since periods of drought are not uncommon phenomena. “But the effects of the climate in the countryside cannot be ruled out either. We can see the impacts of this lack of rain on the production of sugarcane and coffee, for example.”

“We are still at the beginning of the harvest. As much as some regions are delaying the start of planting, the scenario is better than last year, when the rains only arrived at the end of October”, says the coordinator of the professional master’s degree in agribusiness at FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation), Felippe Serigati .

“We may have a longer period of drought in some regions until the second half of October and a reduction in rainfall between December and January. This leads the producer to take strategies: whether he tries to anticipate planting or postpone it.”

Farmers in the interior of São Paulo also reinforce that the burning season has worsened the situation, which is already aggravated by the historic drought in the region. In just two days of August, Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) detected 248 fires in the state. In the first eight months of the year, there were more than 2,400 registrations.

With the arrival of spring, on September 22, and the beginning of the planting of grain crops —such as corn, beans and soybeans—, Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) has advised rural producers to plant only when rains stabilize .

The institute’s forecasts are for a dry beginning of October in the interior of the Northeast region, in Matopiba (acronym for the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia) and in the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul.

“All the most important regions for agribusiness have had below-average rainfall, and we expect them to return with greater strength after the dry period, in the second half of October”, says Cleber Souza, meteorologist at the institute.

He considers, however, that there is a risk of the formation of the weather phenomenon La Niña now, in the spring. “We still don’t know the strength, but it could reduce the rainy season. The rains would occur from October until March, but with the La Niña phenomenon, they could end in February.”

This weather phenomenon reduces rainfall in the South, Southeast and Midwest, harming crops in these regions, while favoring rains in the North and Northeast.

The Agricultural Monitoring Bulletin of Summer and Winter Crops (2020/21 Crop), published by Conab (National Supply Company), points out that the daily average of soil water storage during the first half of September was lower than expected in Paraná and in São Paulo.

The drought condition in the central region of the country, which has lasted for months in some states, has caused restrictions in wheat-producing regions in São Paulo and northern Paraná, says Conab.

The total crop of grains and oilseeds in Brazil in 2020/21 was estimated in early September at 252.3 million tons, down 1.8% compared to the previous season, reflecting severe losses in corn production, according to the company.

This should also continue to impact food prices and make inflation even further away from the target limit for this year (of 5.25%) and weigh even more for the consumer.

The IPCA-15, a preview of inflation, pointed out that, in the 12 months up to September, prices increased by 10.05%. When going to the supermarket, the consumer feels this increase especially in meats (28.4%), poultry and eggs (24%), cereals (19%) and sugars (18.1%).

With dry weather, there are already estimates of a 40% rise in coffee prices by the end of the year. New increases in the price of sugar are also expected (whose refined product has already accumulated, in the 12 months to September, an increase of 27%), eggs and chicken, rice and beans.

Because it affects the poorest, inflation means that many Brazilians increasingly have to exchange more expensive foods for cheaper ones — meat first gave way to chicken and then to eggs; lower-income families are already looking for giblets and chicken feet. The poorest even dispute bones and meat scraps, as has been the case in Rio de Janeiro and Cuiabá.

With the dollar showing no signs of falling, which increases the advantage for commodity exports, and international demand for grain and animal protein still strong, the trend is for food inflation to remain resilient next year, economists say. .

The increase in fertilizer prices has been another challenge for the producer, also due to the effects of the exchange rate. In some cases, products had an increase above 100% in the first half.

“We had a bad year for corn and coffee, but none of these declines explains this huge increase in food,” says Professor Marin. “The products have fixed prices abroad and there was a rise in prices during the pandemic.”

“With the increase in demand and the reduction in production, we had greater pressure on prices, which should continue. The chains have not yet adjusted and this will make the prices of these agricultural commodities continue to rise,” says Chaia.

He assesses that Brazilian consumers will still feel pressure on prices over the next year. “We have a serious problem with inflation. The Central Bank has already given up taking the IPCA to the center of the target, now it is content to take it even closer to the limit.”

With this current moment of political and economic uncertainties, lack of investment and water scarcity, we may also have new pressures on the dollar, adds the economist.

with Reuters