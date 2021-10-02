Drunk man ‘disappears’ and joins the search for himself

Beyhan Mutlu, 50 years old, left the district of Inegöl, in the province of Bursa (Turkey), and, when he did not return to where he was, was reported missing on Tuesday morning (28). His family members lost contact with him, and one of the reasons was because Mutlu had drunk too much.

The curious thing is that, still drunk, the man found part of his friends on his way back home and went to a forest, joining a group that helped local authorities to locate a man. It was a little later that Mutlu discovered that the efforts he was making with his friends in the search for a man among the rescuers, was to search for himself.

“It’s me,” he yelled as he heard the search party call out “Beyhan Mutlu.” “I’m a construction worker in Inegöl. I came to Çayyaka to work on a construction site. I had drinks with some friends. I left them around 2 am,” Mutlu explained to the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

You couldn’t make this up! 1. Beyhan Mutlu of Inegöl district (Bursa province) Went out of town, met his friends, had a few drinks too many. And, on his way back home, he found police officers and rescue teams searching for someone and joined them in the search. pic.twitter.com/fqqMeyl8P4 — Rezvani | seeking not to persuade by anger or pity (@JrRezvani) September 29, 2021

To the Daily Sabah, the man said that he stayed at the house of one of his friends near the construction site, deciding to sleep in one of the villages. As one of his friends could not find him, he informed the authorities of his “disappearance”.

As the man switched phones recently, the Gendarmerie, Turkey’s military force, could not make calls to him. “I woke up around 5 am and thought there was an accident on the road. I saw the search party looking for a missing person and I also went looking for him.”

“Basically, I’m paying for my friends’ mistakes. What happened looks like a joke,” laments the now sober man.

After he was found and testified, authorities took Mutlu home safely to Inegöl. According to the BBC, it is unclear whether he received any fines, as authorities went to great lengths and resources to find a missing person who was actually under their noses.