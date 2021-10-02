Duda Reis reveals that she is not focused on dating

Duda Reis, an influencer, decided to open the question box on the social network and was asked by a follower if she was still single. Without speaking up, the beauty needed to clarify.

“I am! But why the ‘yet’? Is there a right time to date or be with someone? I love my company, I will only date when I find someone I really like and want to share my life”, he vented.

The influencer also reinforced: “At the time, [estou] 100% focused on me and only my work, no room for relationships. Obviously not in a hurry too. I don’t like to force things”, clarified.

Recently, Duda Reis manifested itself after the serious accusations that weigh on the departure of Borel, your ex, in rural reality The Farm 13.

discredited women

Duda Reis made a post talking about all women who supposedly suffer verbal and physical aggression from their partners.

“This message is to say that, I’m fine, I’ll keep trying to be strong (although it hasn’t been easier for me) and to mainly say that as much as many people had mocked me, lessened my pains and discredited me : God knows what he does”, commented.

