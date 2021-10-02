Dynho Alves hesitates and almost gets naked after bathing

Dynho Alves almost made it onto the list of celebrities who ended up showing their genitals in the reality show “A Fazenda” (RecordTV). He was careless twice in the after-bath, during the morning of today, and almost showed his penis.

The dancer fell into a party during the third party of the reality show on RecordTV, with special choreography teachings, and decided to take a shower before falling asleep.

The pawn’s first oversight occurred during the exchange of swim trunks – which are used in confinement for the moment of bathing, as the participants are also filmed in the shower.

Dynho Alves was careless as he took off his swim trunks and left the towel open. He, however, quickly used his hands to keep the cameras from filming him naked.

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves almost shows too much after bathing Image: Playback/Playplus

At another moment, already putting on his pajamas to go to bed, the pawn lowered his shorts too much and showed the groin area.

Fans of “A Fazenda 13” went wild on social media because they were “seeing what only MC Mirella – the dancer’s wife – saw”.

