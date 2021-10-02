Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos and Mileide Mihaile share a bed

Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos and Mileide Mihaile shared one of the beds in the room of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, due to the surprise arrival of Lary Bottino in the confinement. The movement of eiderdown between the dancer Dynho and the digital influencer Sthe Matos ended up generating buzz on social networks.

After taking a bath to sleep, Dynho Alves lay down on the bed with the peoas, but was left facing the end of the bed. Sthe Matos was surprised by the pawn’s foot moving close to his face and joked:

Dynho, if you hit me in the face, fuck you*. I’ll beat you up.

“It’s the knee in my back, huh!”, Dynho replied, making it clear that the person was also causing him discomfort.

The Farm 2021: Dynho, Mileide and Sthe share the bed Image: Playback/Playplus

In the sequence, the digital influencer again noticed that the dancer does not stop moving his feet and drew attention. “Look at the clowning, Dynho. The guy is dancing in bed, old man.”

MC Bill burst out laughing at the situation. “Dynho wakes up in the split, forget it,” he laughed.

Lying between Mileide Mihaile and Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos didn’t hide that she was being squeezed by the pawn.

You can put your ass on my leg. Ah, go to sleep beside Milaide, go. What the fuck!

Then, the dancer turned to the same side as the pieces on the bed to sleep and took his foot away from Sthe Matos’s face. “I think lying like this is better. That ass is gigantic,” celebrated the digital influencer.

On social media, the name of Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos became one of the main topics because the dancer turned over in bed and came face to face with the influencer. Fans of “The Farm 2021” speculated possible involvement among pedestrians amidst the quilt.

Fans of the participants, however, tried to refute the rumors of possible involvement and highlighted that Sthe and Dynho were very close as they were also sharing the bed space with Mileide Mihaile.

People?? Nothing happened between sthe and dynho, sthe sleeps Td day with rico and ngm says nothing oxee, married dynho and sthe bride plmdds #The farm — Nath (@cactusdajubbb) October 2, 2021

Wow, what troublesome people, Dynho isn’t doing anything, he’s not alone in bed with Sthe dude, there’s someone else there. He literally just lay down and slept! — bella (@isxbwlaa) October 2, 2021

