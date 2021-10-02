Eager for the return, Fortaleza fans guarantee a place in the game at Castelão

After exactly 570 days, Fortaleza fans will return to the stands of Arena Castelão this Saturday, 2nd, in the match against Atlético-GO, at 17:00, for Serie A. Eager to return to the stadium, the tricolors faced technological difficulties in the face of demand for the test event, but managed to overcome it to secure a place among the 6,200 people who will go to the duel.

With 10% of the capacity of the sports venue released, the Pici club has reserved 5,000 seats for members, put 1,000 tickets on sale and another 200 in the boxes. Both the check-in for members and the sale of tickets began this Friday morning, 1st, both virtually.

In both cases, in compliance with the state decree, fans must provide the ConectSUS vaccination card against Covid-19 on their respective platforms to prove that they took the two doses of the immunizing agent – or a single dose – at least 15 days before the date of the match. .

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject

“Last Friday, I saw that the club was receiving the ConectSUS vaccination certificate, I ran it and tested it. I attached it, saw that it worked and spread it on social media, so this part was very simple and was verified very quickly, because they are checking whether you took the two doses, whether you have 15 days before the date of the game,” reported professor Márcio Renato Teixeira Benevides, 32, who is a member of the club.

“I had no problems validating the vaccination card, but my friend, for example, with the vaccination completed for almost a month, was unable to download the voucher from ConectSUS,” said student Jady Confessor, 24, who bought a ticket for the confrontation before the Dragon.

For members, Leão has set priority times for check-in on the program’s website for plans according to monthly values. Non-members, on the other hand, accessed another website to purchase a ticket, which had prices between R$40 and R$220 for almost all sectors of the stadium.

“The club announced that the check-in was going to be today (Friday) in the morning, and I woke up very early so I wouldn’t miss it, because I knew it would be crowded. So at 8 o’clock I was ready and it was very complicated. my cell phone, but I couldn’t dial the sector, so I had to turn on the computer, the site took several times to load, it crashed… But the problem I had was resolved in ten minutes, 8:10 am I had already managed to do my check in. There were people who spent the whole day and still couldn’t,” explained Márcio Renato.

“I faced problems buying the ticket. As I don’t have a partner, I had to buy the ticket through a specialized external website. Before opening the sales period, I registered, but I kept getting an error, as if I hadn’t registered, at the same time it prevented me from making a new one. I gave up and left it to try in the morning, when I was closer to the start of sales. I tried several times, until shortly after the start of sales, my registration was recognized, my proof of vaccination was validated and I was able to buy the ticket. Apart from the instability of the website in recognizing the registration, it was a quick procedure,” said Jady.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags