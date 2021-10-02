‘eFootball 2022’: Konami apologizes and promises to fix problems after criticism | Games

Japanese developer Konami published an apology this Friday (1) because of problems presented by the new edition of its football game, “eFootball 2022”, the former “Pro Evolution Soccer”.

“We recognize that there have been reports of problems that users have experienced with animation scenes, facial expressions, player movements and ball behavior,” the company wrote.

With the release of the new edition of the series on Thursday (30), many users complained on social networks of graphic and mechanical problems.

“We are very sorry for the problems, and we want to assure everyone that we are taking all concerns seriously and are striving to improve the current situation.”

To fix the issues, Konami promises an update by the end of October.

On social networks, game players posted bugs and the quality of the look of players’ faces and also made memes.

Messi, PSG player, in 'eFootball 2022' — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, in 'eFootball 2022' — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Bug image in 'eFootball 2022' — Photo: Playback/Social Media

On the online game store for PC Steam, the game is one of the worst rated in the history of the platform. Until the publication of this report, of the 13,210 analyses, only 9% are positive.

“eFootball 2022” is the first season of the developer’s football game series since it became a free platform, which should get free updates over time.