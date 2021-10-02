Eight or eighty: Botafogo has decisive game for the future in Serie B of Brasileirão

A game with exquisite drama and that carries a lot of responsibility for the future of Botafogo in season. The team led by Enderson Moreira takes the field this Saturday to face the Hawaii, at 7 pm on the Nilton Santos Stadium, in a six-point game for the G4 of the Series B of Brasileirão. The duel will be broadcast in real time on the LANCE! website.

It’s no exaggeration: Botafogo is the current runner-up with 48 points, but the Hawaii comes right behind, in 4th place, with 46. Among the pair facing the 28th round is the CRB, which has 47.

In other words, Botafogo lives an “eight or eighty” scenario: either it wins and then shoots at the G4, even opening up distance to a direct competitor, or it stumbles and can even fall to 4th position. Scenarios between heaven and hell, which helps to explain the load of importance that passes through the game.

The fans will be present once again. Botafogo confirmed that the match will be a test event of the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro, providing 4,999 tickets. To enter the stadium, you must present an antigen test.

Glorious’s performance at home is certainly a positive differential for the match. Alvinegro is the best host of the competition and has above-average success numbers working in Rio de Janeiro. Faced with a scenario that involves decision, positive numbers can be welcome.