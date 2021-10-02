El Salvador uses energy generated by a volcano to mine Bitcoin, see results

The country is known as the “Land of Volcanoes” and has settled payments via bitcoin recently

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining in general is a subject that draws the attention of many people and is becoming more and more something of public knowledge, proof of this is that El Salvador, a country of Central America with a population of around 6.5 million people it is officially starting bitcoin mining, but don’t worry as the country is not using any RTX for this, El Salvador is using energy coming from volcanoes located in the region.

The country is run by the president Nayib Bukele, who is very active on social networks, on September 28 posted a video on his twitter with the caption that said “first steps”, the video shows the arrival and installation of mining equipment, starting activities in the country, see below the tweet that has the project’s launch video.

It didn’t take long for bukele brought the first results obtained by the action, on Friday, October 1st, he announced on his twitter that the initiative had already mined 0.00599179 Bitcoins, about R$1,540.00. The President was also passionate about the project and pointed out that the first tests and installations are still being carried out, making it clear that this is just the beginning.



As the site highlighted CNBC, the region of El Salvador It is nicknamed the “Land of Volcanoes” due to the large amount found in the region, with records showing that 25% of the energy produced in the country comes from geothermal sources. Which means that the country’s potential to increase mining numbers using the energy of volcanoes is quite high.

El Salvador now joins Iceland, which was the first nation to adopt the use of volcanoes for the mining of cryptocurrencies, and this is not the only novelty in the country involving the subject, the use of cryptocurrencies in the region was recently regularized, with its own digital wallet called the “Chivo”, allowing the entire population to easily use this new form of payment in the country.







