Embraer doubles agricultural aircraft sales

Botucatu – SP, October 1, 2021 – Embraer’s agricultural aviation division ended the month of September with a total of 50 Ipanema EMB-203 aircraft sold in the year. This turnover represents a 100% growth compared to the total registered throughout 2020. The increase in orders reflects the favorable performance of Brazilian agribusiness and the confidence of producers and aeroagricultural companies in anticipating the demand of 2022, which is already responding for 30% of new orders.

“Ipanema is a great ally of Brazilian agribusiness as it reflects the efficiency, productivity, economy and robustness, which make agricultural aviation an essential tool for the country,” said Sany Onofre, head of agricultural aviation at Embraer. “We are very satisfied with the results obtained this year and, with each new delivery, our enthusiasm with the projections for the coming years increases”.

The leading role of this model in modern agriculture combines high technology and tradition of an aircraft that continuously evolves to meet the requirements of high productivity and low operating cost, especially when compared to other types of sprayers.

The month of September also marked the delivery of the hundredth model 203 aircraft, the current version of the traditional Ipanema family, which incorporates the latest technological innovations in the segment. The commemorative aircraft was delivered to a customer in the city of Tapurah, Mato Grosso.

Since 2005, the Ipanema has been powered by ethanol, becoming Embraer’s first aircraft certified and produced in series to fly with renewable energy, leading a wide range of the company’s historic activities in research and the use of biofuels in aviation. The aircraft is the market leader in the aerial spraying segment, with 60% national share and almost 1.5 thousand units delivered.

