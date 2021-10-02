End of power cut ban does not apply to Roraima, says deputy

Aneel’s deadline ended this Thursday (30). For Deputy Renato Silva, the state law that deals with the matter in Roraima remains in force

Deputy Renato Silva (PRB) said, in a statement, that the validity of the state law that extends the period of prohibition of power cuts for low-income consumers, due to lack of payment, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, if it maintains, despite the end of the resolution of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) that prohibited the power cut.

Aneel’s measure, extended in June for another 180 days, ended this Thursday (30). Renato Silva is one of the authors of the state law that deals with the matter in Roraima and says that, therefore, the end of the agency’s regulations does not apply to the state.

??This decision does not apply to the State of Roraima, due to the validity of State Law number 1.389/2020, of my authorship, in which Article 2, clearly and expressly, prohibits concessionaires of essential public services from cutting the residential provision of their services due to non-payment of their respective bills, while the state of emergency lasts??, he said.

The law was even validated by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), after the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) filed a direct unconstitutionality action to overturn the state legislation.

Renato Silva also said that the emergency decree of the Government of Roraima, due to the coronavirus, is still in force. ??Considering that Decree number 28.635-E, of March 22, 2020, issued by the Government of Roraima, is in force, the Law is effective and must be complied with,? he said.

Despite the period of suspension of the cut, electricity companies are still authorized to collect the bills.

RORAIMA ENERGIA ?? The report got in touch with Roraima Energia, which has yet to say whether it will comply with the resolution of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) or the state law.