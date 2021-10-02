Enel will split energy bills for low-income families

Low-income families or those in financial difficulty in São Paulo who are registered with the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE) will be able to pay up to 13 installments on their electricity bills. The measure applies to low-income consumers of Enel Brasil Distribuidora.

According to Enel, the consumer will be able to pay their bill with one down payment and 12 more installments with exemption from late fees and 1% interest on the financing.

The negotiation of this debt can be done online through the Enel São Paulo negotiation portal. Customers can also negotiate debts through the Customer Service Center 0800 72 72 120 or in person, by prior appointment.

Power cut

Starting today (1st) low-income consumers can have their electricity cut or interrupted if they don’t pay the bill. During the pandemic, the power cut had been suspended by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), even though the electricity bill had not been paid. Now, the power cut is allowed again.

Aneel’s measure that determined the suspension of the cut in the supply of light went into effect in April of last year. Between April and July, it worked for all residential units. From July to December, the suspension was maintained only for low-income families.

In this year of 2021, between April and September, Aneel again suspended the power cut due to lack of payment, but the measure only worked for low-income families.

According to Aneel, before the cut is made, the energy distributor must send written notification to the consumer 15 days in advance. In the case of low-income families, the distributor can negotiate the debt installment in at least three installments.