Energy Usage Rises, But Weather Forecast Brings Good News – News

The economic recovery, coinciding with the lack of rain in the country, called the warning of specialists in the energy sector: if this continued, the water crisis would compromise the hydroelectric plants and lead to power rationing. This week, the ONS (National System Operator) helped to feed the discussion with good and bad news.

The bad thing was that in August 2021 the sector increased the load by 4.7% compared to the same month in 2020 because of the resumption of services and the reheating of part of the industries.

In the accumulated result for the last 12 months, the load presented a positive variation of 5.2% in relation to the previous period.

The good thing was that, according to meteorologists, it should rain in the country in the coming months, which would dispel the specter of water scarcity in the reservoirs.

“The meteorological situation evaluated at the end of September at a meeting of the working group to monitor the service provided to the National Interconnected System indicated that the transition to the wet period is beginning to take shape, in principle within normal standards”, says the ONS.

Professor of Electrical Engineering at FMU Cesar Loureiro says that the risk of collapse of the electrical system has not been ruled out.

“The resumption of economic activities is responsible for increasing consumption, which was expected. But, in addition, it is important to emphasize that an eventual aggressive return from the industrial sector may significantly impact total consumption, which may suggest an increase in the risk of rationing “, it says.

In its statement about the increase in load in August, the ONS explained that the increase was due in part to high temperatures, which boost electricity costs. “So, with the arrival of spring and rising temperatures, greater consumption is expected,” concludes Loureiro.

The agency stated on Friday (1) that the trend is for the wet season, which suggested that it could be postponed in the country because of the lack of rain, to come within the normal period also in 2021.

All the scenarios studied, says the ONS, point out that there will be no energy deficit even in November, a period in which the production of wind and solar power plants falls.

However, it will be necessary to “partially use the operational reserve, that is, to use part of the resources that are available to the system to meet the demand in cases of equipment failure or forecast deviations” In other words, more increase in electricity bill.

.The FMU professor confirms with the optimism of the national system operator the information that energy consumption was 4.7% across the country, but 3% in the Midwest and Southeast regions, places where the crisis water tends to be more severe.

The North and Northeast subsystems increased demand by 7.8% and the South region, 5.9%