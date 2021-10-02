England attacks Rio, Pilar is injured and Teresa is lost

In the next chapters of the novel in the times of the emperor, the decision of Pedro II (Selton Mello) not to pay the indemnity proposed by England, nor to negotiate with the European country, led to a disagreement of unimaginable proportions.

British troops will be instructed to carry out attacks in Rio de Janeiro as a way to get revenge for the determination of the Brazilian monarch. Irreducible, Pedro will not measure the possible damage caused to the country and will see the Quinta and other locations being bombed.

With this, important characters will be in danger for being caught by surprise. cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedovski) will see everything that is happening and will despair. With her medical knowledge, she will try to help wounded soldiers. However, when rescuing an English guard, the ex-girlfriend of Samuel (Michel Gomes) will end up suffering an accident and getting injured.

Who is also on the streets at the time of the attacks is Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella). Dom Pedro II’s wife will flee from danger and will eventually receive shelter at the casino in little quiff (Augusto Madeira) until everything calms down again.

The scenes of the confrontation between England and Brazil in Nos Tempos do Imperador are scheduled to air next Friday (8).

