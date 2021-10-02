English players who endorse ‘antivax’ movement may be banned from the 2022 World Cup

The positioning of some players in relation to vaccines against Covid-19 could compromise England’s performance in the 2022 World Cup. proliferation of the virus during the tournament, so full and up-to-date immunization will be a mandatory item. But five Englishmen who make up the national team allegedly refuse to join the protection and, consequently, could be banned.

The report did not reveal the name of the quintet, but addressed the reasons to justify their whys. One claimed that he is “too young and in good physical shape” to be infected with the new coronavirus; while another believes that the immunizing agent is a “tool for governments to spy on people”.

The news also says that three of the names of the team coached by Gareth Southgate are experienced and awarded players, who drew attention in the last edition of the Euro Cup.

Next week, they will sail to the Pyrenees, where they will play a match against the Andorran national team, representing the seventh round of the World Cup qualifiers. The moment coincides with the relaxation of travel protocols for those who are fully immunized.

For this, the quintet that refuses to be vaccinated will receive a special exemption, which could become a topic of public revolt in the coming days. Coach Southgate was the protagonist of a vaccination campaign in July. But, still according to “The Sun”, he later said that the responses of antivax people (who do not get vaccinated) were not the most pleasant.





“Of all the things I was hurt for during the (European) summer, and there were several, that’s the one I got the most abuse,” said the former player.

The report details that the clubs’ locker rooms and backstage are full of false news and discussions that benefit misinformation. A source who works on a team said that the matter has been of concern to managers.

“Cashrooms and Whatsapp groups are awash with anti-vax conspiracy theories. Many experienced players have been fooled by online arguments and myths against the vaccine. And they refuse to change their minds. If Qatar goes ahead with plans to demand Covid vaccine passports from fans and players, it will blow up,” the person said.

One of the main fears is that this group of experienced players will influence the younger ones. Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston also commented on the matter.

“It is disappointing to know that there may be some football players who do not wish to be vaccinated, perhaps due to misinformation online.”