Erasmo, MC Gui and Victor have DR after dynamic

Erasmo Viana, MC Gui and Victor Pecoraro had a DR in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) after a dynamic in the recording of “Hora do Faro”, in which the pedestrians needed to exchange adjectives among themselves, and Victor needed to give the word “friend ” to a pawn.

Before announcing Mileide as his chosen one, the actor mentioned some other friends he has in the house and did not mention the names of Erasmo and MC Gui, which upset the manager and the singer:

You looked at everyone, old man. To Tati who said: ‘O Erasmus’, she said, so you can see how people have this perception. Erasmus Viana

“It’s okay, son, because she said that doesn’t mean it isn’t, it’s all right. Sorry if I skipped you and didn’t see,” said Victor.

“No, brother, the question is for us to really understand the level of consideration people are having, that I have for you and that you have for me. It’s good to know at these times why the expectation that we end up showing the truth,” continued Erasmus.

“It doesn’t make us dislike you anymore, but for**,” said MC Gui. Victor continued apologizing and justifying himself:

I didn’t jump because I don’t think so, I wanted to summarize. In fact, when I started my conversation, I said, ‘I have a lot of people I like here. Today, I, particularly, who I also consider Mileide my friend, wanted to give it to her because of the situation she is in. I’m sorry I skipped you and I’m sorry I skipped you. If you say that, for this reason, you do not consider that I have a reciprocity of friendship with you, I will understand, but I do. This we see where, it’s in the ‘one left’, it’s trying to save the guy from farm. Victor Pecoraro

“‘There remains one’ I saved you, you repaid me a debt you owed and another thing, it was a game combination. Friendship was when I put you there on the podium when no one had chosen you and you repaid me. Really, brother , that’s not why I’m going to stop liking you. But, like that, it’s a ‘light’ disappointment,” replied Erasmus.

The DR continued, and the actor continued to apologize. “No excuse, brother,” said the MC. “Yeah, sorry, I pissed you off without meaning to,” Victor replied.

“We create expectations, maybe it’s the shortage here, I don’t know why, but man, we live in a very intense situation. […] These are details that, at that moment, can generate embarrassment, not embarrassment, a false expectation”, commented Erasmo.

“Before God, when I started talking, I wanted to summarize. I get tense with these things, I was nervous, but I was inattentive, can you forgive me?”, asked Victor to the pedestrians, and the three embraced.