EU sees thromboembolism connection with Janssen vaccine

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), part of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), concluded that there is a “reasonable chance” that rare cases of venous thromboembolism (VTE) are linked to the vaccine of Janssen against covid-19, produced by the pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson.

The conclusion was made between the 27th and 30th of September and announced this Friday by the EMA. To get at it, the PRAC analyzed new evidence from a clinical trial in which a higher proportion of VTE was recorded in the group that received the vaccine compared to the group that took the placebo. A second study was evaluated and there was no record of VTE among those vaccinated. In addition, the committee analyzed data collected during vaccination campaigns.

VTE is a condition in which a blood clot forms in a deep vein – usually in the leg, arm or groin – and can travel to the lungs, causing a blockage in the blood supply, with possible fatal consequences, the committee explains. .

In a statement, the PRAC recommends that VTE be listed in the product information as one of the rare side effects of the Janssen vaccine against covid-19, in addition to issuing an alert to raise awareness of health professionals and the population that received the vaccine – especially people who may be more likely to develop VTE.

To healthcare officials, the PRAC advises that people diagnosed with thrombocytopenia within three weeks of receiving Janssen’s covid-19 vaccine should be “actively investigated” for signs of thrombosis. “In the same way, individuals who present thrombosis within three weeks after vaccination should be evaluated for thrombocytopenia,” he says.

The PRAC is responsible for evaluating and monitoring the safety of medicines for human use in the European Union.