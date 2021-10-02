Europe plans to isolate Brazil at UN Climate Summit to prevent Bolsonaro government from blocking deal

In the past, Brazil was a tough negotiator, but it acted in good faith. The Brazil ruled by Jair Bolsonaro is unreliable, and the only option to deal with this “trouble maker” is to try to isolate him so that ambitious goals can be achieved.

The assessment was made by a senior European Union (EU) official involved in global negotiations on climate change, who asked not to be named. When talking about the environment with foreign sources, this is the image that the Bolsonaro government has today, foreshadowing a hostile environment in relation to the Brazilian delegation to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP-26, which begins on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.

For European technicians, Bolsonaro’s Brazil makes irrational proposals, and no one believes it will meet the goals announced this year by the president, among others, in terms of reducing carbon emissions — from 2060 to 2050 the goal of achieving neutrality of carbon, that is, the offsetting of all greenhouse gas emissions).





The White House has a more optimistic view and, in recent months, has sought an institutional approach to the Bolsonaro government. In Washington, the assessment is that, depending on Brazil’s performance at the COP-26, bilateral relations may improve. In the EU, the expectation is nil.

The bloc’s strategy was explained in detail by the European source. What the EU will try to do in Glasgow is to leave Brazil alone. To do this, they are trying to convince heavyweights such as China and India. Chinese and Indians do not defend Brazil’s positions as their own, but they resist the tactics of isolation. In conversations with the Europeans, they ask for more patience with Brazil, but there are no signs that it is working.

—We believe that the only way out to ensure that COP-26 comes out of agreements [que devem ser por consenso] What is important is that isolation forces Brazil to make some concessions. The country needs to feel cornered – said the European source.

The United States seems to think differently. For now, they only talk about the gains that Brazil can have if it behaves well, not to mention possible punishments for stumbling. In Washington, the assessment is that, depending on Brazil’s performance at the COP-26, bilateral relations may improve.

One of the positions defended by Brazilian negotiators that the EU considers inadmissible is the so-called double accounting, which would allow a country to sell excess reductions in its carbon emissions, and the country that buys them to count them as its own reductions. Brazil is also asking to be compensated by the richest countries for administering the Amazon. The problem with the Bolsonaro government, says the European negotiator, is that “any demand from the international community is met with an aggressive and meaningless reaction.”

Brasilia side

Bolsonaro government sources usually put the situation as follows: the most developed countries make demands on Brazil, without having done their homework themselves. The same position is defended by countries like China, Russia and India, among others. The difference, pointed out EU sources, is that Brazil is the only one that makes demands that are impossible to be accepted, and has become a thorn in the side of global agreements.

Alongside the official delegations to COP-26, NGOs, such as the Spanish Environmentalists in Action, are preparing to receive Bolsonaro with heavy accusations, including that of being a “climate criminal”, said Javier Andaluz, coordinator of climate and energy at the group.

— Bolsonaro is responsible for crimes against the environment. He wants to put an end to climate integrity — says Andaluz.

The bad image of Bolsonaro’s Brazil is the subject of frequent debate in the European Parliament. One of the most inflamed speeches in recent months was that of MEP Miguel Urbán, of the radical Anti-capitalist movement, who also anticipates a difficult scenario for the Brazilian delegation at the summit.

“As long as he is president, no Brazilian government policy on the environment will have legitimacy,” he said.

Under enormous pressure from the international community and national heavyweights, including large companies and banks, the Brazilian government will go to COP-26 with a proposal described by official sources as “proactive and constructive”. The content will be ready in the next few days, but the high points of the speech are the regulation of the carbon market and the end of illegal deforestation by 2030 — a goal set during the government of Dilma Rousseff, within the framework of the Paris Agreement, and reiterated by Bolsonaro in climate summit organized by American Joe Biden in April.

The government’s intention is to present Brazil as concerned about sustainability and willing to fight illegal deforestation. Brazilian representatives will say that the country has fulfilled an important promise, which was to double the budget of environmental defense agencies, and announced that a public tender will be opened to hire more than 700 inspectors in charge of combating illegal deforestation in the Amazon.

national contribution

So far, the government does not intend to change the climate targets presented in 2020, when all signatories of the Paris Agreement had to update their so-called Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC. The country assumed, among other commitments, to reduce by 37% by 2025, and 43% by 2030, its greenhouse gas emissions.

If Planalto’s proposal really comes down to this, it will be considered insufficient not only by Europeans and Americans, but also by Brazilian businessmen and environmentalists. The Concert for the Amazon, created in 2020 and formed by more than 400 businessmen, economists and researchers, will send a delegation of 50 people to Scotland. Roberto Waack, chairman of the board of Instituto Arapyaú — a philanthropic organization founded by Guilherme Leal, from Natura — affirms that the main objective is to show that Brazil goes beyond the Bolsonaro government.

— We have permanent interaction with the international community, which values ​​quality. We seek to insert the Amazon into a country strategy — points out Waack.

business vision

He is coordinating the document “An agenda for the development of the Amazon”, which will be presented in Glasgow. In a still preliminary version, the text talks about the needs of the different regions that exist within the Amazon, among them the transition areas, where deforestation and forest and biodiversity regeneration must be contained. It also speaks of cities and their ailments.

“In addition to representing the aggravation of regional crises, deforestation in the Amazon puts at risk the commitment[oftheParisAgreement)toensurethattheincreaseintheaverageglobaltemperaturedoesnotexceed2°C”warnsthedocument[doAcordodeParis)deassegurarqueoaumentodatemperaturaglobalmédianãoultrapasse2ºC”alertaodocumento

— We are going to COP-26 with our heads held high, because we have quality and content as a society. Brazil is a world protagonist, whether it likes it or not — stresses biologist Waack.

There will be two Brazils in Glasgow. One that is welcomed by those engaged in a crusade to curb global warming. Another that runs the risk of being declared the great villain in a complex negotiation, which needs consensus to move forward.