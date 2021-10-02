European Weightlifting Champion Suspended for Eight Years | weightlifting

Weightlifting athlete Boianka Kostova is suspended for the next eight years. This Friday, the 28-year-old lifter was notified of the suspension for testing positive for the anabolic stanozolol. The infraction took place during the 2021 European Championships in Moscow. Kostova, who was born in Bulgaria but represents Azerbaijan, had won gold in the 59kg category.

Due to the positive test, she was disqualified from the test and lost the medal. With that, the gold now belongs to the Russian Olga Te, who had taken the silver in the competition in April.

1 of 1 Boianka Kostova in action at this year’s European Championships — Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency Boianka Kostova in action at this year’s European Championships — Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency

This was Boianka Kostova’s second career suspension, which explains the long punishment given by the International Testing Agency (ITA), which carries out all anti-doping procedures for the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

The setter had been caught in the retests of the London 2012 Olympics. The infraction was detected only in 2016 and she lost the fifth place conquered four years earlier in the Land of the Queen.

Kostova was champion of the Youth Olympic Games for Bulgaria in 2010 before moving to Azerbaijan along with his partner Valentin Hristov. Accused of doping-related corruption in a documentary shown last year in Germany, the Azerbaijani Weightlifting Federation paid US$528,000 (R$2.8 million) to “transfer” the two Bulgarians when they were teenagers.