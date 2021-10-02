Everything about Xiaomi 11T Pro: Fact Sheet, Price and Release | Cell phone

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was announced in September as the Chinese giant’s new high-end product. The cell phone attracted the attention of Xiaomi fans for its fast charging system that promises to replace the battery in just 17 minutes. In the lines below, learn all about the release.

Although there is still no date to arrive in Brazil, the suggested price for the 11T Pro in Europe is 649 euros, around R$4,000 in direct conversion. It comes in celestial blue, moonlight white and meteor gray. The device comes with Snapdragon 888 processor (Qualcomm), triple camera up to 108 MP and versions with 12 GB of RAM memory. On the other hand, it doesn’t have “Mi” in the name, as disclosed by the manufacturer.

Datasheet of Xiaomi 11T Pro

Screen Size: 6.67″

Screen Resolution: Full HD (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Screen Panel: AMOLED

Main camera: triple, 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

System: Android 11 with MIUI 2.5

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM memory: 8GB or 12GB of RAM

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Memory card: not supported

Battery capacity: 5000mAh with 120W fast charging

Dual SIM: Dual SIM

Weight: 204 grams

Colors: celestial blue, moonlight white and meteor gray

Announcement: September 15, 2021

Release: no date to arrive in Brazil

Launch price: from US$649 (approximately R$4,000 in direct conversion)

Xiaomi’s new smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen in a 20:9 format, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a density of 395 ppi and an AMOLED panel, which gives greater clarity to the images. Another great new feature of the device is the 120 Hz refresh rate, suitable for gamers due to the ability of smoother image transitions.

In terms of design, the phone is notch and edges free. The Xiaomi 11T Pro uses metal body on the edges and glass on the back. The 16 MP front camera is housed in a central hole in the screen. The rear photographic set is arranged in a triangle on the left side, while the fingerprint sensor is located on the side.

Other features are Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, and Harman Kardon certified stereo sound. The device is IP53 certified against water and dust, which guarantees protection against splashes, but it is not valid for diving.

When it comes to photography, the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a triple set consisting of a 108 MP main camera (f/1.75), an 8 MP ultra wide camera (f/2.2) and a 5 MP macro camera (f/2.4) ) to capture images up close. The cameras record at up to 8K at a rate of 60 frames per second (fps).

Xiaomi’s device has Night Mode, long exposure feature with six effects, slow motion mode up to 960 fps and support for m HDR10+ capture. In addition, the Audio Zoom feature makes the user not to lose any detail of the environment. The phone comes with digital stabilization, dual optical zoom and triple LED flash.

The front camera is 16 MP (f/2.45) and also comes with the Night Mode feature, which helps you take selfies at night.

Performance and Storage

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, with eight processing cores up to 2.84 GHz and Adreno 660 GPU. Regarding RAM memory, the device is available in three versions:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage

8GB RAM and 256GB storage

12GB RAM and 256GB storage

The set supports 4G LTE and 5G internet. One downside is that the smartphone doesn’t allow memory expansion via microSD card.

One of the main highlights of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is charging. The device has a 5,000 mAh component and comes with a 120 Watt HyperCharge fast recharge. The manufacturer promises that the battery can be completely replaced in just 17 minutes. According to Xiaomi, this charge should be enough for two days of moderate use.

It is worth remembering that the Mi 11, the previous model launched in December 2020, could recharge the device in 45 minutes with a 55 Watt charger.

Android version and additional features

Xiaomi’s smartphone comes with Android 11, the latest version of Google’s system, and MIUI 2.5 interface. Thus, the 11T Pro comes with a native screen recorder, new privacy features and the Bubbles feature, which allows you to reply to messages while browsing other apps.

Also present in the device are Wi-Fi 6, NFC communication, for payments by approach, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, fingerprint sensor and USB-C 2.0 input.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was announced on September 15th, but it still doesn’t have a date to arrive in Brazil. Abroad, the suggested values ​​for the devices are:

8GB + 128GB: $649 (about BRL 4,050 in direct conversion)

8 GB + 256 GB: $699 (BRL 4,370)

12 GB + 256 GB: US$ 749 (BRL 4,680)

It is important to remember that the Chinese giant does not offer warranty or technical support for products sold unofficially. The brand is the main target of cell phone smuggling in Brazil and other parts of the world.