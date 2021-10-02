Everything that arrives on streaming in October

Too much terror to celebrate Halloween!

The month only starts once we’ve discovered all the amazing productions that will come into our services of streaming favorites. To the delight of horror fans, the HBO Max has already released its list of debuts for the month of October, bringing amazing news for you to join the Halloween wave.

And for fans of DC superheroes, we also have long-awaited news, such as animations from Justice League and new content from Wonder Woman. Check out:

Films

Godfather Trilogy

Fans of a beautiful classic will be catered for this month, as Warner has confirmed that the most iconic Italian mafia trilogy will make it to the service’s catalogue: The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and The Godfather III.

Sin City — The City of Sin

The adaptation of the classic comic book, written by Frank Miller, Sin City — The City of Sin it’s a movie noir that follows four dark stories in Basin City that end up connecting in an unusual way.

Addams Family Collection

A classic dark comedy for anyone who wants to get into the Halloween mood without getting too scared is The Addams Family. HBO Max has promised to bring a collection of our beloved characters, so wait at least for the sequel, The Return of the Addams Family, in this package.

Deadly Games Collection

For lovers of good bloody horror, HBO Max will bring a movie collection Deadly Games. The saga is known for putting a group of strangers on a streak of bloodthirsty challenges that few survive.

Malignant

Malignant is the new darling of horror and marks the big comeback of James Wan, director of Aquaman, to the genre that made him famous. The film opened in theaters a few months ago and is already reaching the catalog of streaming. To celebrate Halloween month, the HBO Max promised many horror movies, but did not release other names.

Cry Macho — The Path of Redemption

Cry Macho — The Path of Redemption is another film that came out warm from theaters and marks the return of Clint Eastwood the big screen in a very emotional western movie.

Series

2 Broke Girls

Before being Darcy from Wandavision, Kat Dennings participated in the sitcon 2 Broke Girls along with Beth Behrs.

murderer without a past

murderer without a past is an original crime series from HBO Max Latin America. A man with a degenerative disease decides to kill his enemies before he forgets all the harm they’ve done to him.

Everybody Hates Chris/Everyone Hates Chris

Everybody hates Chris is known around the world for being a success in Brazil, so it’s great to know that we will have a right destination to kill the nostalgia for Rochelle, Julius, Chris and all this amazing cast.

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is a series derived from the resounding success of The Big Bang Theory and shows Sheldon’s childhood having to fit his great intellect into a backwater Texas town.

The New Adventures of Wonder Woman

For the older ones, Lynda Carter is the original Wonder Woman. The actress debuted two series as the heroine that propelled the character to millions of homes around the world. So much Wonder Woman how much The New Adventures of Wonder Woman arrive in the catalog of HBO Max this month.

new seasons

Batwoman – Season 3

THE third season in batwoman, series of arrowverse, continues the adventures of Ryan Wilder fighting Gotham crime. This time, it will be accompanied by the batwing. The third season opens on the day October 13.

Succession – Season 3

Insecure – Season 5

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 11

Love Life – Season 2

Selena + Chef – Season 3

Animations

Young Justice

young Justice, the series that brings together the greatest helpers of DC’s heroes in one team, finally arrives on HBO Max. For now, only the fourth season, still unpublished worldwide, has been confirmed.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is an animated trilogy directed by the same mind behind the movie from Jason Mamoa: James Wan. The animation is an original HBO Max and premiered on October 14, with new episodes weekly.

Justice League

Fans of the animations from DC Comics can party, because the classic animated series from Justice League is hitting the HBO Max catalog later this month. The adventures of Superman, Batman with the classic heroes of the publisher became a great success of Good Morning & Co., in Brazil. The sequence, Justice League: No Limits, also comes to streaming.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Over the Garden Wall

To get into the Halloween mood, it couldn’t be missed Over the Garden Wall. This is a limited animated series, with just 10 episodes, which tells the story of two brothers lost in a strange land, looking for a way to return home. They encounter various supernatural creatures, like in the pilot above.

Batman: The Long Halloween, part 1

Batman and the Long Halloween, Part 1 it barely arrives in Brazil and can already be found in the streaming catalogue.

Other firsts

The Honorable Woman;

The New Adventures of Old Christine;

Wonder Woman: Bloodline;

The Venture Bros.;

The Terrible Adventures of Billy and Mandy;

Adventure Time: Outlying Lands 4;

The Man of UNCLE;

Isabelle;

Black Sails;

You’ve already chosen what you’re going to marathon first in the HBO Max? Be sure to comment!

