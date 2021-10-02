ex-BBB appeals after alleged bride’s betrayal

Lucas Penteado, from “BBB 21”, asked in a message posted on social networks that they stop attacking the bride, Julia Franhani. At dawn yesterday, the actor opened a live and accused her of treason.

“When things ease up, I’ll take a stand. Until then, I kindly ask all of you who accompany me and support my work to stop attacks against her and her family. And stop creating fake and impersonating Julia. She doesn’t even on the social network is entering,” wrote the ex-BBB in Stories.

After the presentation of the case, Julia announced that everything was already resolved between them.

I’m already at my house in São Paulo and everything is fine. Lucas is also fine and at home. At the moment I’m not able to talk about it and I don’t see the need either.

She stated that there was no betrayal. The two were seen crying and hugging at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro, yesterday afternoon.

Lucas Penteado and his fiancee, Julia Franhani, at Santos Dumond airport, in Rio Image: Webert Belicio and Victor Chapetta/Agnews

understand the case

Lucas Penteado said he caught his fiancee cheating on him with a security guard. When faced with the scene, the actor opened a live on his Instagram to expose everything he saw.

Upon arriving at the building’s entrance, the artist asks the doorman to find out who was in his apartment.

“And you? How are you going to do it now? I went to Altas Horas, gave an interview, I told you I loved you” said the artist in sequence when discussing with Julia.