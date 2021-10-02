Ex-Twister shared a cell with Cravinhos brothers: ‘Casa dos Artistas’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Sander Mecca shared a cell with Cravinhos brothers

The singer and former member of the Twister band, Sander Mecca, told in his book “Inferno Amarelo” that he shared a cell with Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos, brothers convicted of the murders of Marísia and Manfred von Richthofen.

For Splash, from UOL, Sander Mecca recalled that he shared a cell with Daniel Cravinhos, Suzane von Richthofen’s ex-boyfriend, as soon as he arrived at the 2nd Provisional Detention Center of Chácara Belém, in 2003. Sander was arrested after being caught with illegal substances at a party in Rio de Janeiro.

Later, Cristian Cravinhos was transferred to the same prison and the three lived together for almost two years. Because Sander is famous and the crime of the Cravinhos brothers has shocked the country, the cell received the nickname “House of Artists”, a famous reality show at the time that brought together celebrities. Sander Mecca revealed to Splash that he received a tip of coexistence.

“When I went to his cell, they told me: ‘You’re going to live with Daniel Cravinhos, you have to take off a helmet,’ and I didn’t pay attention to the joke. ‘Guys kill in their sleep, with a thud,’ they explained to me. I laugh now, but it took me a long time to laugh at the time,” Sander said.

Mecca recalled that Daniel was the coldest of the brothers and that Cristian had nightmares about Manfred, father of Suzane von Richthofen. “I saw him waking up at dawn, in tears. He sat on the rock and said he had frequent nightmares: he saw Manfred sitting on the bed, all bloodied,” he said.

Sander Mecca was imprisoned until 2005 and tried to keep in touch with the Cravinhos brothers through letters, but he couldn’t. The musician, who was quite successful in the early 2000s, is now battling drug addiction and returned to rehab in August of this year.