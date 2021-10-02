Exam confirms injury to the adductor on the left thigh of David Luiz, from Flamengo

Classified in the final of Libertadores, the Flamengo re-presented itself this Friday, at the Vulture’s Nest, with the spotlight focused on the physical re-evaluation of David Luiz, who left the field in pain still in the first half of the match against Barcelona-EQU. After performing an examination, the club confirmed that the defender has an injury to the adductor in his left thigh.

> Libertadores: see the options for going to Montevideo to watch the decision in loco

Thus, David Luiz already started treatment, but will be embezzled for Flamengo in the next appointment. For the position, coach Renato Gaúcho has Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Bruno Viana.

It is worth remembering that the game in which David Luiz was injured was only his second with the Flamengo shirt. The 23 shirt hadn’t played since May, when he was still playing for Arsenal, from England, and made his debut for Rubro-Negro last week, in the semifinals of the Libertadores, against Barcelona-EQU, at Maracanã.