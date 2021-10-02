Exam detects thigh injury, and David Luiz leaves Flamengo indefinitely – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

Last Wednesday (29), the Flamengo confirmed the classification for the final of the Libertadores, after beating Barcelona de Guayaquil by 2-0. The game itself was quiet for Mais Querido, but it brought a headache for coach Renato Gaúcho. That’s because defender David Luiz came out with thigh pain after 15 minutes of the first half. In Rio de Janeiro, he was re-evaluated at CT Ninho do Urubu, and an exam found a lesion on the defender’s left thigh.

On Twitter, Mais Querido published the defender’s bulletin right after the exams. The news was accepted with great sadness by the Nation, as David Luiz was Mengo’s biggest signing in this transfer window: “This Friday (1), the athlete David Luiz performed an exam, which found a lesion in the adductor of the left thigh. Started treatment.”

This Friday (1), the athlete David Luiz performed an exam, which found a lesion in the adductor of the left thigh. Started treatment. #CRF — Flemish (@Flemish) October 1, 2021

It is worth noting that the defender returned to the pitch for Flamengo after a long time away from the fields. That’s because the athlete had been without a club since May, when he left Arsenal (ING). Thus, the high pace of Libertadores games may have been a differential for David Luiz to get injured. Despite the information on Twitter, Mais Querido did not disclose the seriousness of the injury or the time the defender will be embezzled.

Without David Luiz, the coach Renato Gaucho will have to use another piece alongside Rodrigo Caio in the next appointment of the season. Thus, in a game valid for the 23rd round of Brasileirão, Flamengo will face Athletico-PR this Sunday (3rd). The match will take place at 4:00 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, and will be broadcast by Coluna do Fla, on YouTube.