Exam finds injury, and David Luiz leaves Flamengo for at least 12 days | Venetian Column



David Luiz leaves the game in pain – Reproduction

Published 10/01/2021 16:12

Coach Renato Gaúcho had a problem this Friday. Defender David Luiz carried out a medical examination which found a lesion in the adductor on his left thigh, the site of the pain that caused the player to be substituted nine minutes into the first half in the duel with Barcelona-EQU, on Wednesday.

“This Friday (1), the athlete David Luiz performed an exam, which found a lesion in the adductor of the left thigh. He started treatment”, disclosed the Flamengo advisor.

As usual, the club does not reveal the seriousness of the injury and/or deadline for the athlete to return to the pitch. But, according to a source in the report, David Luís will be recovering for at least 12 days from this muscle injury, his first in less than a month in Flamengo.

David Luiz arrived at Flamengo after a long period of inactivity (more than four months without playing an official match). The defender, however, performed well physically and, with only nine days of training, played for the first time, on September 22, for 60 minutes.

In addition to David Luiz, Thiago Maia is also in the Medical Department and is doubtful to catch the Athetico-PR on Sunday, at Brasileirão, at Maracanã, at 4 pm. The curiosity is that, in the case of the steering wheel, the club has not officially manifested itself.